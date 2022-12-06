'Not even in top-50': Vaughan schooled for 'Is ENG's win the greatest ever in Tests?' poll, fans pick India's Gabba win

Their aggressive brand of cricket, that bold move to declare on Sunday evening and Ben Stokes' captaincy calls were the biggest factors that led to England's stunning 75-run win against Pakistan on Monday in Rawalpindi. England greats, including former captain Michael Vaughan, has hailed Stokes for his leadership skill and put the win as amongst the greatest ever. But the veteran batter was schooled on Twitter after he put up a poll on England as fans reminded him of India's Gabba win in 2021.

England made a bold declaration in the second innings, setting a target of 343 runs for Pakistan with four sessions left. But England picked two, including that of captain Babar Azam, at the close of Day 4 and then wrapped up Pakistan for 268 runs, picking the final wicket at the nick of time.

ALSO READ: Watch: Babar Azam maintains composure after reporter's fiery 'Aap jaise bade batsman, aur aise ball pe out huye?' dig

After the win, Vaughan took to Twitter to share a poll on England's win. “Is England's win the greatest ever Test victory ??” he tweeted as he posted a poll with options - Yes, No, Which Other. Here is how Twitter reacted…

As of Tuesday evening, the poll result stood at 51 per cent as ‘No’ and only 7.3 per cent as ‘Which Other’.

Vaughan was particular impressed with Stokes' captaincy as he mentioned the same in his column for Telegraph as well. “I can’t think of another captain who would have forced a win on that pitch – especially in the first Test of a three-match series away from home. They scored 921 runs at 6.7 an over across the match. They tried anything and everything with the ball. They declared at tea on day four, setting a target they knew Pakistan would chase down if the likes of Babar Azam got going. That was the only way it was ever going to be possible to win a Test on that pitch,” he wrote.

