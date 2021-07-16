'Not good news at all, absolute bummer': Chopra points out repercussions as two Covid-19 cases detected in Indian camp

Aakash Chopra feels the Indian cricket team will have to deal with repercussion now that two members from its contingent have tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday, the BCCI confirmed that wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani have returned positive tests and will not be travelling with the team to Durham, where they will play a three-day practice match against County Select XI

Three more members – bowling coach Bharat Arun, reserve batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha – are in isolation after having come in close contact with Garani. One of the two setbacks Chopra, a former India opener, highlighted was that after spending a six-week-long break, India need to start from scratch and for the players affected by Covid-19, it would be tough to get ready in time for the first Test which starts August 4 in Nottingham.

"It's already the 15th of this month and you first Test starts from August 4. You have a total of 18 days left. In this time, you have to get your team ready because the team is regrouping after a break and they need to obviously get back in shape and hit the ground running," Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"When they start the series, it has to be treated as a brand-new venture. How they played at the WTC finals has no effect on their game now. You've not adjusted to the conditions because you haven't really played any cricket. Now they need to start from scratch."

Chopra mentioned the development comes at the wrong time for Saha and Easwaran in particular. Saha had not even played the WTC final and is out of the warm-up game as well, which will not do his chances of participating in the Test matches any good. Easwaran, on the other hand, had a chance of getting called up to the main squad with Shubman Gill injured, but those doors may have shut on him as well, believes Chopra.

"With Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Bharat Arun currently in isolation, who is going to be at a loss? Saha… since he didn't even play the last match. And even if Rishabh Pant comes out of isolation, Saha will have to spend another 10 days and that is now good news at all," Chopra added.

"Think about Abhimanyu Easwaran. He is travelling with the team for the first time and now that Shubman Gill is out injured, chances of him playing increased. But he too will have to now spend another 10 days alone. It will now end on 25th and that is only a week away from the Test match which is an absolute bummer."

