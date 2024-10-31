'Not in control of his emotions': Virat Kohli told to stop 'overanalysing' in point-blank verdict ahead of BGT

India’s cricket team and plenty of players came in for some intense questioning after a loss in Pune to New Zealand meant they lost their first Test series at home in over 12 years. Pune: India's Virat Kohli walks back to pavilion after his dismissal on the third day of the second test match.(PTI)

The batting in particular was put under the microscope, as no player was able to remain at the crease for an extended period of time and put together a long innings to try and survive the pressure.

Former Australian cricketer turned pundit Brad Hogg spoke of seeing this happen, in particular to Virat Kohli, who was dismissed by player of the match Mitchell Santner in both innings.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Hogg elaborated further on what he considered to be an approach problem in Kohli’s game, particularly in his bizarre first innings dismissal.

“He [Virat Kohli] just looked like he was overanalysing. He looked as if he wasn’t in control of his emotions and it showed in the shot that he played when he got out,” said the former leg-spinner. Kohli attempted to play a strange drive against a delivery that was too full, yorking himself and getting his stumps broken by Santner.

Santner took a total of 13 wickets in the match, with 7 wickets in the first innings and 6 in the second. He had never taken more than 3 wickets in an innings before this match.

‘If you look at the technique of Rohit Sharma…’

Hogg also criticised the general approach of the Indian team towards their opponents, in a series many considered the hosts heavy favourites for.

“They took New Zealand too lightly and they are trying to play catch-up cricket. All of a sudden, you saw that mindset shift with Virat Kohli in the first innings of the second Test match,” said Hogg. “He was more aggressive, the way he strolled out there, the way that he was trying to attack the bowling,”

India will enter the third and final Test match of the series in Mumbai in desperate need of a win, as they try to stave off the whitewash and also claw back some of their advantage in the WTC table. Hogg demanded to see more from India’s senior batters as they attempt to register a crucial win. “If you look at the technique of Rohit Sharma to Southee, he’s going to have to be a little bit tighter. Virat Kohli has to switch on from ball one,” he concluded.