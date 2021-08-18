'Not in the same league as Siraj': Butt draws comparison, names pacer who 'might not be as effective' in away Tests

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt drew an interesting comparison between three pace bowlers thriving currently in world cricket. India's Mohammed Siraj, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, and England's Ollie Robinson. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt lauded Siraj's performance on Day 5 of the second India-England Test at Lord's, which ended with the visitors winning by a whopping 151 runs.

While Butt spoke highly about the Indian pace battery, he also spoke about the English pacers involved in the Test. He opined that right-arm pacer Robinson is good at home but is not "in the same league as Jamieson and Siraj". He added that if Robinson does go to India or to Australia for the Ashes, he may not be as effective.

“All three are talented pacers but I don’t feel Robinson is in the same league as (Kyle )Jamieson and Siraj. If he comes to India or goes to Australia for The Ashes, he might not be as effective. He doesn’t have that pace and is likely to struggle with the Kookaburra ball. In English conditions, he is effective because the ball moves around but otherwise I don’t think he will be a threat,” remarked Butt.

Left-handed Butt also said that Jamieson and Siraj are very good bowlers.

"Robinson doesn’t fit into the comparison, according to me. The other two are very good bowlers. Jamieson is an outstanding pacer and Siraj is someone who is going to be very useful for India going ahead,” Butt concluded.

Meanwhile, Robinson had his fair share of success with the ball, as he picked up four wickets in the match, and had a few a verbal exchanges with the Indian players, including captain Virat Kohli.