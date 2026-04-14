Not just Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, but his two RR teammates, two IPL-winning captains also deserve Ireland T20I tour call-up

Come the end of IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has stunned the cricketing world with his wizardry at just 15, is likely to become India’s youngest-ever international debutant, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. According to a media report, the Rajasthan Royals opener is expected to be named in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Ireland in June, where India will play two T20Is.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to make his India debut after IPL 2026(PTI)

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The development comes amid growing calls for the BCCI to fast-track Sooryavanshi’s rise rather than take a longer route to his international debut. The youngster has dominated top-tier bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with remarkable ease this season, amassing 200 runs in five innings at a staggering strike rate of 263. The India call-up, therefore, has felt like a matter of when, not if.

While Sooryavanshi has dominated headlines early in IPL 2026, several others have also put their hands up for a spot in the Ireland series, a tour that could mark the BCCI’s first step towards its roadmap for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Olympics.

ALSO READ: How Sunrisers Hyderabad dodged Bumrah-Hazlewood fate with perfect trap for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar lead batting race

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{{^usCountry}} Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar have strengthened their cases with consistent performances this season. Despite being IPL-winning captains, both missed out on India’s recent T20 plans, but their form keeps them firmly in contention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shreyas Iyer and Rajat Patidar have strengthened their cases with consistent performances this season. Despite being IPL-winning captains, both missed out on India’s recent T20 plans, but their form keeps them firmly in contention. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Iyer enjoyed one of his best IPL seasons last year, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175, leading Punjab Kings to their second-ever final. This season, he has already struck two fifties, including a 43-ball 73 against Chennai Super Kings, amassing 137 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 187.67. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iyer enjoyed one of his best IPL seasons last year, scoring 604 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 175, leading Punjab Kings to their second-ever final. This season, he has already struck two fifties, including a 43-ball 73 against Chennai Super Kings, amassing 137 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 187.67. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patidar, a key pillar in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s middle order, has started 2026 in explosive fashion, scoring 195 runs in four matches, including a blistering 53 off 20 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patidar, a key pillar in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s middle order, has started 2026 in explosive fashion, scoring 195 runs in four matches, including a blistering 53 off 20 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. {{/usCountry}}

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Two of Sooryavanshi’s teammates, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, have also impressed. Jaiswal has scored 184 runs in five matches with two fifties, while Jurel has thrived at No. 3, including an unbeaten 81 off 43 against RCB, taking his tally to 176 runs at a strike rate of 177.8.

What about Mohammed Shami?

Mohammed Shami, who has been out of India’s T20 setup since mid-2023, has continued to impress across formats. After a strong domestic season, he made an impact in the IPL with figures of 2/9 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Although he will be 38 by the next T20 World Cup, making a return in the format unlikely, the BCCI could use the Ireland series as a platform to ease him back into international cricket, potentially with an eye on the ODI tour of England in July.

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Ravi Bishnoi has also emerged as a strong contender after a standout start to the season for Rajasthan Royals, picking up nine wickets in five matches to sit second in the Purple Cap standings.

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