Not poor fielding, Sunil Gavaskar blames R Ashwin for India's loss to South Africa in T20 World Cup. Here's why

Instead of taking the name of Ravichandran Ashwin, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar mentioned the bowling spell of the veteran spinner while reflecting on India's defeat to South Africa at the T20 World Cup 2022. Champions in the 2022 edition of the ICC World T20, Team India suffered their first defeat in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing showpiece event on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa outclassed India by 5 wickets to take the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium. From Virat Kohli's drop catch to KL Rahul's disappointing batting performance, there's no denying that Team India had a forgetful outing against South Africa in their third fixture of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: Team India asks Virat Kohli to lodge official complaint for hotel room video leak, his answer is stunning

Sharing his views about South Africa's famous win over the Rohit-led side, batting legend Gavaskar explained why fielding was not India's 'main problem' which led to a demoralising defeat in the World Cup. “Things like dropping a catch and missing a run-out chance happen in cricket. We can’t blame any one player for the loss. When luck is not on your side, big players too can drop catches or miss run-out chances. I believe that the main problem when India fielded was one bowler giving away 43 runs,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwin bowled four overs and leaked 43 runs against the Proteas. Though Ashwin bagged the wicket of Tristan Stubbs, the spin wizard ended up leaking 13 runs in the 18th over which paved the way for South Africa to seal the low-scoring thriller at Perth. “I believe Yuzvendra Chahal should have played against Netherlands and it would have given him confidence ahead of next matches,” Gavaskar added.

Rohit-led Team India will hope to return back to winning ways after suffering its first defeat in the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. Rohit-led Team India will meet Bangladesh in match No.35 of the T20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON