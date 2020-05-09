‘Nothing more embarrassing’: Harbhajan Singh recalls when he was dismissed by Adam Gilchrist in IPL

cricket

Adam Gilchrist is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers of all-time. The Australia legend was also known for his hard-hitting batting style, and his innings in the 2007 ICC World Cup final against Sri Lanka, is still regarded as one of the best innings in a World Cup match. Gilchrist played 96 Tests for Australia in which he scored 5,570 runs at an average of 47.6. He also played 287 ODIs for his side in which he scored 9,619 runs at an average of 35.9.

But there is one stat of Gilchrist which rarely gets talked about. He has taken one T20 wicket - in the Indian Premier League for Kings XI Punjab. In the year 2013, KXIP were already out of the tournament and were playing a dead rubber against Mumbai Indians. It was also Gilchrist’s final IPL match. KXIP were guaranteed of a win, with MI needing 51 runs to win in the final over, and Gilchrist decided to roll his arm over. To everyone’s surprise, he dismissed Harbhajan Singh on his first delivery.

In an interview with cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur on the Youtube show “Isolation Premier League”, Harbhajan recalled the moment. “Who was the bowler who dismissed you with the only bowl he ever bowled in T20 cricket?” the host Gaurav Kapur asked.

“Adam Gilchrist! I was like Gilchrist has come in front of me, let’s hit him for runs. I saw the size of the ground, and I thought I could hit every ball for a six. But it did not happen. What happened was that I was caught on the first ball towards the fine line. Nothing can be more embarrassing than it,” Harbhajan said.

“I got out on a delivery from a player who maybe never even bowled a single ball at the nets. But I made him happy. I have dismissed him so many times in Test cricket, I was like ‘okay, man, you too be happy’,” he added.

The off-spinner further said. “I dismissed him 11 times in Test cricket. He celebrated for those 11 times in that one dismissal. He celebrated in every way - he did a ‘Gagnam dance’, he did somersaults, he remembered all those 11 dismissals after he dismissed me that one time.”