Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], : Following his side's qualification to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup with a win over Afghanistan, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said that though this is an opportunity that the team is getting for the first time, it is nothing to be scared of. "Nothing to be scared of": SA skipper Markram on qualifying for T20 WC final for first time

South Africa ended their semifinal curse, registering their first-ever win in the semifinals in eight matches across both ODI and T20 World Cups to end Afghanistan's dream campaign and book for themselves a spot in the final against either India or England.

Following the match, in the post-match presentation, skipper Markram said that big wins like these are a team effort and acknowledged how great the bowlers have been for the side. He also said that it was difficult for the batters to bat on the surface.

"It feels good. It is not only the captain that gets you here, it is a massive squad effort. There are plenty of guys behind the scenes as well. Fortunate to have lost the toss, we would have batted too. We were brilliant with the ball, got it in the right areas and kept it really simple. The bowlers have been incredible for us. It was challenging with the bat, no batter is going to lie and tell you it was easy out there. We had a bit of luck and then got a bit of a partnership. We have had a few close games and a few people back home would have woken up early with more grey hairs. Glad today was a bit more comforting."

" It is one more step for us, it is an opportunity we have never had, nothing to be scared of. This win means a lot, we have some world-class players in the side but like I said, it takes a whole squad to be able to deliver such a performance," he concluded.

Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen made the Asian side regret their decision, reducing them to 28/6. Though Karim Janat and skipper Rashid Khan tried to launch a counterattack with some boundaries, Proteas folded Afghanistan for just 56 runs in 11.5 overs.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen were the top bowlers for Proteas. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje also took two wickets each.

In the run-chase, Proteas lost de Kock early. However, Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram took SA to the winning score in 8.5 overs.

With this win, Proteas overcame a winless streak in seven World Cup semifinals across both ODIs and T20I formats and reached their first-ever final. Afghanistan's inspirational and dream run ended in the semifinals.

Jansen was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

