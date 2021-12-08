'Now I can die in peace': Twitter can't keep calm after Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain

After becoming India's permanent T20I captain, Rohit Sharma has now been given an added responsibility as the BCCI on Wednesday announced that the Indian opener will also take over the ODI captaincy from Virat Kohli. As expected, the fans on Twitter have not been able to keep calm since the disclosure, flocking to the micro-blogging site to express their views.

Rohit will take over the reins from the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. The bilateral series will begin in January 2022.

Take a look at some of the best reactions from the world of Twitter:

After taking over the T20I captaincy post the culmination of the T20 World Cup, Shamra led India to a 3-0 clean sweep of New Zealand. The change in guard, however, doesn't come as a complete surprise as there were several reports that made the claim. BCCI, with the announcement, has aptly put the anticipation to rest.

Rohit won't be new to the role as he has already led the ‘Men in Blue’ in 10 ODIs. Under him, India have won eight of those, including the 2018 Asia Cup in the UAE. Kohli was absent from the tournament in which India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final.

On the other hand, Kohli will hand over the reins a proud man. After all, the team won 70.43 per cent of their matches. In 95 games, India won 65 and lost 27. Kohli had taken over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2017.

Kohli also led his team to one final and semifinal in ICC tournaments; the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 ICC World Cup, respectively. In 2017, India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, where they lost to Pakistan. Two years later, India reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup under Kohli, where they finished at the top of the table after the group stage.

The BCCI also announced an 18-member squad for SA Tests, revealing Rohit as the new Tests Vice-captain.

Squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(wk), Wriddhiman Saha(wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.