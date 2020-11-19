e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Nuwan Zoysa, former Sri Lanka bowler, found guilty of corruption by independent tribunal: ICC

Nuwan Zoysa, former Sri Lanka bowler, found guilty of corruption by independent tribunal: ICC

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching four counts of the Emirates’ anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League.

cricket Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:15 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Dubai
File photo of Nuwan Zoysa (HT Photo)
File photo of Nuwan Zoysa (HT Photo)
         

Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan Zoysa has been found guilty of violating the International Cricket Council anti-corruption code two years after he was charged. The charges related to the T10 League in the United Arab Emirates in 2017 when Zoysa was a Sri Lanka bowling coach.

The ICC said on Thursday that Zoysa was found guilty by an independent tribunal on all three charges.

His violations included being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or influence improperly the result, progress, conduct of a match; directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to act corruptly; and failing to disclose to the anti-corruption unit full details of any approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct.

Zoysa remained suspended and the ICC said it will announce sanctions later.

Zoysa has also been charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board with breaching four counts of the Emirates’ anti-corruption code for participants for the T10 League.

The 42-year-old Zoysa played 30 Tests and 95 one-day internationals over a decade until 2007.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed awarded 10-year prison term
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
30-min-long closed-door meet with CM led to Bihar minister’s resignation
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Malabar 2020: Indian Navy’s show of strength in phase 2 of multilateral exercise
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In