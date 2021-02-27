NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors
The upcoming third and fourth T20Is between New Zealand and Australia will be played behind closed doors, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Saturday.
The first and second T20I between New Zealand Women (White Ferns) and England Women will also be played behind closed doors following the change to New Zealand's alert levels with an eye on the Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision regarding the fifth T20I between New Zealand and Australia and the third T20I between White Ferns and England will be taken later on.
"Double-headers (inc WHITE FERNS v ENG T20) to go ahead in Wellington on Wednesday, March 3, as planned -- but behind closed doors. Double-headers scheduled for Auckland on Friday, March 5, now to be played in Wellington, also without crowds," NZC said in an official statement.
"Double-headers scheduled for Tauranga on Sunday, March 7 to go ahead -- will wait for Government advice re crowds. All ticket holders to receive full refunds," it added.
On Saturday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland would return to level 3 for seven days. As a result, no sport can be held at level 3, reported stuff.co.nz.
Earlier, the T20I matches were set to be played in Auckland, but as per the new guidelines, the matches have now been relocated to Wellington.
The rest of the country has moved to alert level 2 and the restrictions will last for a period of seven days. While announcing the new restrictions, Ardern said that the lockdown was needed due to there being no immediate transmission link between the new mystery case and the latest Auckland cluster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Motera may escape ICC 'Red Eye' as 4th Test pitch promises to be batting beauty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road Safety World Series: India name star-studded squad, Sachin-Sehwag to open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NZ vs Aus: Third and fourth T20I to be played behind closed doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'll call him a legend when I meet him next': Harbhajan lauds India bowler
- India vs England: Harbhajan Singh did not hold back his praise for the India bowler and his contribution towards the Indian team over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who can replace Finch as Australia T20 captain? Chappell names 3 picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Didn't report spot-fixing approach as I thought it won't remain confidential'
- Akmal was initially banned for three years from all cricket activities on February 20 last year for not reporting approaches made to him for spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'They were either bowled or LBW': Sachin's praise for 'brilliant' India bowler
- Indian spinners combined to pick up 19 wickets against England in the third Test in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah released from India squad on personal request ahead of 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Chris Woakes flies back home, won't be part of fourth Test vs India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shobha De shares a meme on Ravi Shastri, India head coach responds
- India head coach Ravi Shastri responded to a meme on him that was shared by columnist Shobha De.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says life of soldiers more important than resumption of cricket with Pak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: That's the way the pitch crumbles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Have played on grassy pitches in England where batting was impossible'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox