NZ vs BAN 2nd Test: New Zealand crush Bangladesh to level series

New Zealand cricket team(AP)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:03 AM IST
Reuters | , Wellington

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs inside three days to level the two-test series 1-1 at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, made to follow on after being bundled out for 126 in reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 521-6 declared, managed 278 in their second innings to slump to a heavy defeat.

The margin could have been bigger but for Liton Das' counter-attacking 102 for a Bangladesh side who had won the opening test in Mount Maunganui by eight wickets.

Kyle Jamieson (4-82) and Neil Wagner (3-77) claimed the bulk of the Bangladesh wickets.

Ross Taylor, playing his final test, sealed New Zealand's victory by removing last Bangladesh batsman Ebadot Hossain.

