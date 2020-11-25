e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / NZ vs WI: Windies players travel to Auckland for first T20I after clearing 3rd COVID test

NZ vs WI: Windies players travel to Auckland for first T20I after clearing 3rd COVID test

he series begins with the opening T20I in Auckland on November 27, followed by the second and third game in Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:10 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Press Trust of India
Team West Indies at training session in New Zealand
Team West Indies at training session in New Zealand(Twitter)
         

Limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard and the entire West Indies contingent, who were in quarantine after arriving in New Zealand, have cleared the third and final round of COVID-19 test on Wednesday. They will now be travelling to Auckland to play the first T20I on Friday.

“All members of the West Indies team in isolation tested negative for COVID-19 on their final tests at their managed isolation facility,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

ALSO READ | ‘He can even score a double hundred in ODIs’: Aakash Chopra wants 28-year-old batsman to open for Team India in Australia

“They will now leave the facility in Christchurch and travel to Auckland as they continue preparations for the first T20 International on Friday. These include white ball captain Kieron Pollard who will lead the team in the opening match against the Black Caps at Eden Park on Friday night,” it further read.

The series begins with the opening T20I in Auckland on November 27, followed by the second and third game in Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30. The T20I series will be followed by two Test matches in Hamilton (December 3-7) and Wellington (December 11-15).

While Pollard will be the leading the T20 team, Jason Holder will captain the Test side.

“Test captain Jason Holder was also in the quarantine in Christchurch and he will now travel to Queenstown to play in the four-day warm-up match against New Zealand A at John Davies Oval,” CWI said.

ALSO READ | ‘Best in the business to guide you’: Jasprit Bumrah shares bowling tricks with youngster Kartik Tyagi

Most of the members of the West Indies squad had arrived from the UAE after competing in the Indian Premier League on November 14. As many as seven West Indies players, including T20I skipper Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, participated in the lucrative IPL.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Airport operations shut, roads blocked in Chennai before Cyclone Nivar makes landfall tonight
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
US surpasses 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a day with hospitals already full
US surpasses 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a day with hospitals already full
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
‘Getting difficult to supply items’: Jaish’s No. 2 tells terrorists in Kashmir
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Chopra names batsman who can ‘even score a double hundred in ODIs’
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
Germany: Car painted with slogans crashes into Chancellor Merkel’s office gate
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In