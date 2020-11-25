NZ vs WI: Windies players travel to Auckland for first T20I after clearing 3rd COVID test

cricket

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:10 IST

Limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard and the entire West Indies contingent, who were in quarantine after arriving in New Zealand, have cleared the third and final round of COVID-19 test on Wednesday. They will now be travelling to Auckland to play the first T20I on Friday.

“All members of the West Indies team in isolation tested negative for COVID-19 on their final tests at their managed isolation facility,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement.

ALSO READ | ‘He can even score a double hundred in ODIs’: Aakash Chopra wants 28-year-old batsman to open for Team India in Australia

“They will now leave the facility in Christchurch and travel to Auckland as they continue preparations for the first T20 International on Friday. These include white ball captain Kieron Pollard who will lead the team in the opening match against the Black Caps at Eden Park on Friday night,” it further read.

The series begins with the opening T20I in Auckland on November 27, followed by the second and third game in Mount Maunganui on November 29 and 30. The T20I series will be followed by two Test matches in Hamilton (December 3-7) and Wellington (December 11-15).

While Pollard will be the leading the T20 team, Jason Holder will captain the Test side.

“Test captain Jason Holder was also in the quarantine in Christchurch and he will now travel to Queenstown to play in the four-day warm-up match against New Zealand A at John Davies Oval,” CWI said.

ALSO READ | ‘Best in the business to guide you’: Jasprit Bumrah shares bowling tricks with youngster Kartik Tyagi

Most of the members of the West Indies squad had arrived from the UAE after competing in the Indian Premier League on November 14. As many as seven West Indies players, including T20I skipper Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas, participated in the lucrative IPL.

(With inputs from PTI)