Home / Cricket / ‘Best in the business to guide you’: Jasprit Bumrah shares bowling tricks with youngster Kartik Tyagi

‘Best in the business to guide you’: Jasprit Bumrah shares bowling tricks with youngster Kartik Tyagi

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared pictures from the training session where Bumrah can be seen providing some valuable tips to Tyagi.

cricket Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 17:24 IST
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L) with Kartik Tyagi
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L) with Kartik Tyagi(BCCI/Twitter)
         

The Indian contingent has been gearing up for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, beginning from November 27. While the squad remains in quarantine, Kohli & his boys have been training simultaneously both with the white and red ball.

The players are leaving no stone unturned to ensure utmost sharpness on the field. On Wednesday, pacer Jasprit Bumrah was seen giving some tips to youngster Kartik Tyagi, who has been accompanying the squad as a net bowler.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared pictures from the training session where Bumrah can be seen providing some valuable tips to Tyagi. “When you have best in the business to guide you in your journey. @Jaspritbumrah93 @tyagiktk #TeamIndia,” the BCCI tweeted.

Here’s the post:

 

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests.

India and Australia will first play against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The ODI series gets underway this Friday.

Skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and will then head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the 2018-19 series, India managed to record their first Test series win on Australian soil. The Kohli-led side won the series 2-1 and now they would be looking to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest.

