e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ODI series win against Australia was ‘light at the end of tunnel’: Mark Boucher

ODI series win against Australia was ‘light at the end of tunnel’: Mark Boucher

As the world has been sent into lockdown as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Boucher has said that it has not disrupted the training regimes of the South African side.

cricket Updated: Apr 08, 2020 18:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
South Africa's cricket team head coach Mark Boucher looks on during a team training session at the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, on December 20, 2019.
South Africa's cricket team head coach Mark Boucher looks on during a team training session at the Supersport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion, on December 20, 2019.(AFP)
         

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has termed his side’s ODI series win against Australia as ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ after facing a difficult first season in-charge of the men’s national side. Earlier this year, the Proteas had whitewashed Australia in the three-match ODI series at home.

Boucher had taken over in December last year and oversaw a Test and T20 series loss to England, a rain-affected drawn ODI series, a T20I series loss against Australia, before finally a win in the ODI series against the side from Down Under.

Poll: Which one of these Sachin Tendulkar knocks in ODIs do you rate the highest?

“The exciting thing was in white-ball cricket, to see the guys grow a bit. We gave quite a lot of opportunities to youngsters and they started to gel as a team and not allow one particular guy to carry them through. Our performance against Australia was the light at the end of the tunnel but it’s not that it’s the finished product,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

ALSO READ: He’ll get answer about pace: Shoaib Akhtar proposes duel between his son and Mohammad Kaif’s son

As the world has been sent into lockdown as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Boucher has said that it has not disrupted the training regimes of the South African side.

“I don’t think it has really disrupted our plans. We were always going to be having a break at this time. The plan was to give the guys some off time, to travel a bit, spend some time with the families, they are certainly spending some time with the families now but not traveling and there’s time to get rid of a few niggles their bodies have picked up,” he added.

Last month, South Africa was slated to play three-match ODI series against India. The first ODI was abandoned due to rain and after that, the series was called off as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
‘Talking to CMs, none asked me to lift the lockdown’: PM at all-party meet
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
Covid-19 hotspots in 15 Uttar Pradesh districts to be completely sealed
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
773 new cases, 32 deaths reported since Tuesday, says health ministry
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax-refunds upto Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax-refunds upto Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Covid-19 hotspots in these 15 UP districts to be sealed till April 15
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus
Once coronavirus-hit Wuhan opens doors, traffic jams ‘slam them shut’ again
Once coronavirus-hit Wuhan opens doors, traffic jams ‘slam them shut’ again
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news