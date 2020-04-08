He’ll get answer about pace: Shoaib Akhtar proposes duel with his son after Mohammad Kaif’s son’s remark

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:11 IST

Reacting to Mohammad Kaif’s tweet on his son’s reaction of ‘hitting Shoaib Akhtar must be easy’, the Rawalpindi Express invited the former India middle order batsman for a dual with his son Mikael.

“Toh phir @MohammadKaif match ho jaaye Kabir aur Mikael Ali Akhtar ka? He’ll get his answers about Pace. Haha Give him my love,” Akhtar tweeted.

It all started when Kaif’s son after watching the highlights of the epic India-Pakistan encounter in 2003 World Cup opined that hitting Akhtar must have been easy because of his raw pace.

The highlights of the epic 2003 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan played at Centurion were broadcast on Tuesday which Kaif also watched with his son.

“Thanks to Star Sports India, finally Kabir gets to relive that historic India vs Pakistan game.

“But junior isn’t too impressed with Papa, says hitting Shoaib Akhtar must be easy since there is pace in his bowling. Kids today I tell you...phew!” Kaif wrote on Twitter with a clip of his son’s explanation as they watched the highlights of one of the greatest ODI matches.

In that match played on March 1, 2003, Pakistan opted to bat and scored a posted 273/7 in their alloted 50 overs.

After the resumption of proceedings, the Indian opening duo, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, launched a blitzkrieg against the Pakistani attack as they made 50 runs in 32 balls within the first 25 minutes.

After Sehwag’s dismissal, the Pakistani bowlers tried everything in their arsenal to send Tendulkar back to the pavilion but the Master Blaster was at his sublime best as he scored boundaries all around the park, including the famous upper cut against Akhtar which still remains intact in memories of cricket fans.

Kaif made 35 from 60 balls in that match and stitched a 102-run partnership before Tendulkar before the latter fell just two runs short of a historic ton.

Following the dismissals of Kaif and Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid added a 99-run stand as India won the match with six wickets in hand.