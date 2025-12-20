ODI world champs India women back to play Sri Lanka T20Is

Chandigarh: Still soaking in the adulation after their historic ODI World Cup triumph last month, the Indian women’s cricket team will turn to action when they face Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series starting on Sunday. The first two games will be played in Visakhapatnam and the last three in Thiruvananthapuram. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur with head coach Amol Muzumdar during the training session ahead of Sunday’s first T20I against Sri Lanka Women in Visakhapatnam. (PTI)

The series marks a transition phase as India begin preparations for the Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled in England from June 12-July 5. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starting on January 9, the games against Sri Lanka will be an opportunity to fine-tune skills and test combinations. The team management is also expected to assess bench strength, identify finishers and sharpen India’s tactical approach for the World Cup.

Addressing the media ahead of the first T20I, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said: “The entire team loves the T20 format. For us, the end goal is winning the World Cup. So, we want to play a lot of T20 cricket and give the youngsters a free mindset. This is the right time to give youngsters the opportunity.

“Sri Lanka is important for us. They are a balanced side while their batting revolves around Chamari (Athapaththu), their spin attack dominates and is their strength,” she said.

All eyes will be on opener Shafali Verma, who made a big impact in the World Cup final against South Africa on returning to the squad as an injury replacement after not being picked initially. Her potential opening partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will be closely monitored as India look for a settled batting combination. Verma has a T20I strike rate of 131.03, while keeper and power-hitter Richa Ghosh has a strike rate of 142.45.

In spin-friendly Indian conditions, Deepti Sharma -- player of the World Cup – will lead the bowling with Sneh Rana and young Shree Charani. The 19-year-old left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma of Madhya Pradesh has earned her maiden India call-up after impressive performances in domestic T20 tournaments for MP and Central Zone.

Another new face in the squad is 19-year-old keeper-batter G Kamalini, also called up for India the first time. It shows the selectors are focused on investing in youth ahead of a demanding international schedule.

Kaur spoke about how life has changed post the World Cup triumph. “Life has changed completely, and we were hoping for this life along with the atmosphere. I was not born when India won the first World Cup in 1983, even though I followed the 2011 World Cup closely. Now we have become part of such a feat. From tomorrow it is a new journey for the team but with the same mindset and approach.”

The series will end on December 30.

After the WPL, India will regroup for their next international assignment -- a challenging tour of Australia beginning in February featuring three T20Is, three ODIs and a day/night Test in Perth.

The dew will be a factor at Vizag on Sunday. Kaur said: “We played at this venue in the World Cup and we are familiar with the conditions. The pitch is really good but dew will come into play. We have prepared keeping that in mind.”