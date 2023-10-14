ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli reunites with idol Sachin Tendulkar ahead of India vs Pakistan thriller

India vs Pakistan has always been a thriller and the build-up for their meeting in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup saw huge fan-fare and drama. In a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fans were in a state of meltdown as the tournament's biggest match finally began.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar embrace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the build-up, there was a big reunion as Virat Kohli met idol and former teammate Sachin Tendulkar in the stadium. The pair shared an embrace near the boundary ropes, in what turned out to be a wholesome moment. Kohli and Sachin were teammates during India's victorious campaign at the 2011 ODI World Cup, where they were also hosts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former India captain has been in good form at the ongoing World Cup, and has already got back-to-back half-centuries. He played a key role during India's opening win against Australia, where the openers departed for ducks in the run-chase. Kohli smacked 85 runs off 116 balls, packed with six fours, which propelled India to 201/4 in 41.2 overs, in their chase of 200. The run chase also saw KL Rahul (97*) miss out on a ton as India won by six wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next match, Kohli once again bagged a half-century, slamming an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 56 balls, clattering six fours in the process. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma bounced back to form and opened his run tally with a century in the run chase. He hammered 131 off 84 deliveries, including 16 fours and five sixes, as India reached 273/2 in 35 overs, while chasing 273 against Afghanistan.

Kohli also came under focus during the first innings, where he realised that he was wearing the regular team jersey with white stripes on the shoulder, instead of the usual tri-colour one. On realising the error, Kohli went out to change into the official jersey. Kohli wore the jersey which India used in the Asia Cup and the series vs Australia. At the World Cup, India are donning the tri-colour instead of the white stripes. It also doesn't have the Dream11 logo as ICC doesn't allow anything apart from the team's name in the center of the jersey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON