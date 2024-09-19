Old lady becomes internet sensation after cheering every Ashwin boundary in India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

Playing in front of his home crowd, Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved that age is just a number as the veteran registered a half-century. Receiving a back of a length delivery, down leg, from Nahid Rana Ashwin gloves the ball wide of the wicketkeeper to get a counter attacking fifty. An old lady cheers for R Ashwin.

Ashwin had walked into bat with India at 144/6, but after his half-century, India stood at 236/6 in the third session. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja stood at the non-striker's end.

R Ashwin finds a special fan

Ashwin received an applause from his teammates and fans, present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The spotlight fell on an old lady, who got up from her chair and started cheering Ashwin, when he hit a six off Shakib Al Hasan and then when he got his half-century. The old lady was also seen cheering every boundary by Ashwin.

Here is the video:

India went through a mixed start on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test match against Bangladesh. Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got a half-century, slamming 56 runs off 118 balls. But other than Jaiswal, India's top order crumbled. Captain Rohit Sharma fell for six off 19 balls, getting removed by Hasan Mahmud.

Mahmud removed India's top order, taking the wickets of Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6) and Rishabh Pant (39). Meanwhile, KL Rahul (16) lost his wicket to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Meanwhile, even Jadeja got his half-century later, pulling Mahmud for a single to mid-wicket.

Ahead of the first session, Ashwin was also interviewed by the broadcasters. Speaking of Bangladesh, he said, "Certainly they (Bangladesh) have put their hand up and said, 'look we are a team on the rise and we are playing wonderful cricket.' I watched some of those clips (vs Pakistan), it wasn't live in India, truly an exceptional result for the Bangladeshi cricket team. I am one of those guys who loves to see the underdog come out and perform. You can't call them an underdog anymore, they have played some wonderful cricket. They challenged us in Bangladesh when we were there the last time. Really looking forward to a good series."