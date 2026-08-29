Ollie Robinson wreaks havoc as Pakistan collapse in second Test; England extend lead at Lord's

Ollie Robinson took a sensational 4-11 in 13 overs as Pakistan collapsed to 110 all out in the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday.

Ollie Robinson took a sensational 4-11 in 13 overs (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

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But on a day when 13 wickets fell in total, England then slumped to 13-2 in their second innings on a pitch still offering significant seam movement.

England, however, had recovered to 81-3 -- an overall lead of 261 runs -- when bad light forced an early close to the second day. The hosts are seeking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

Robinson was well-supported by fast bowler Jofra Archer, who did the initial damage in a return of 3-26, and fellow paceman Josh Tongue, who took 2-27 after making a Test-best 30 not out at No. 11 earlier Friday.

"I think our lead is a lot of runs on this wicket," Archer told Sky Sports after stumps. "There was a ball with your name on it today, so I am really happy with the guys and how we batted."

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{{^usCountry}} Opener Azan Awais top-scored for the tourists with a determined 46, after he was dropped on eight in the slips by Harry Brook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opener Azan Awais top-scored for the tourists with a determined 46, after he was dropped on eight in the slips by Harry Brook. {{/usCountry}}

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Saud Shakeel's 16 was the only other double-figure contribution by a Pakistan batsman.

"Probably the fastest spell (I've faced)," Awais told the BBC after coming through Archer's probing stint with the new ball.

He added: "To have pace and accuracy is good."

An innings lasting a mere 37.2 overs ended with Pakistan nine wickets down after opener Imam-ul-Haq was unable to bat following a calf injury suffered when fielding on Thursday.

Gus Atkinson (45) and Tongue had earlier frustrated Pakistan with a tenth-wicket partnership of 47.

Archer made the breakthrough when a flat-footed Shan Masood, opening in place of Imam, edged a 91 mph (146 km/h) full-length delivery to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith for one.

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Tongue then struck with what became the last ball before lunch when Abdullah Shafique was caught behind to leave Pakistan 16-2.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam got off the mark in style as he belted an 88 mph Tongue delivery through the covers for four before a flashing drive off Atkinson also sped to the boundary.

That was as good as it got for Azam, who missed Pakistan's crushing innings and 103-run defeat in the first Test at Headingley last week with a finger injury, before he nicked Tongue to a diving Jordan Cox at third slip.

Pakistan were 30-3, having been dismissed for 171 and 135 at Headingley.

Both Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan were lbw to Robinson before Ali Usman played on to Archer.

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Pakistan then lost a flurry of wickets, Archer ending the innings in emphatic fashion when he knocked over Mohammad Abbas's off-stump.

Khurram Shahzad gave Pakistan a glimmer of hope with 2-5 in two overs after Ben Duckett (one) mistimed a half-volley to mid-off before Cox (11) was lbw on review.

- Root lbw again -

England captain Joe Root, not for the first time in his long career, came in with his side in trouble, at 13-2.

Together with Emilio Gay, he kept Pakistan at bay until, on 24, he was plumb lbw to a nip-back ball from Mohammad Ali -- the ninth time in 12 Test innings the England great had been leg before.

Next ball Brook was also given out lbw to Ali, but the batsman's review revealed a huge inside edge.

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In the morning, England resumed n 248-9 after fifties from Smith and Cox helped them recover from a top-order collapse caused by veteran seamer Abbas's superb burst of 3-4 in 16 balls after Pakistan won the toss.

Atkinson was 34 not out and Tongue unbeaten on one.

Tongue expertly glanced Ali for four and drilled Abbas through the covers for another boundary, with England's last-wicket duo largely untroubled by a Pakistan seam attack lacking raw speed.

Azam belatedly turned to left-arm spinner Ali Usman.

Atkinson, who has a Test century at Lord's to his credit, drove Usman's third ball Friday for four but holed out off the next.

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C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE