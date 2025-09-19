Oman bowler does what Shaheen Afridi couldn't, exposes Shubman Gill's weakness by sending his stumps flying

The Indian fans were hoping for a strong start from their openers in their last league stage game of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman. Given how Abhishek Sharma has batted in the tournament and the recent form of Shubman Gill, there was no wrong in resting faith on the opening duo of India. Shubman Gill bowled vs Oman(AFP)

However, they were stunned by the left-arm seamer of Oman, Faisal Shah. On the third delivery of the second over, Shah knocked over the off-stick of the Indian vice-captain. The magic delivery exploited the biggest weakness of Gill, an incoming delivery from a left-arm over the wicket angle.

Faisal Shah exposes the weakness which Saheen Afridi failed to

Interestingly, this stands out as an accomplishment for the Oman bowler, as he did something that the star pacer for Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, could not. Notably, India were up against their arch-rivals on the 14th of September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Although Gill did not score much in the match, he was dismissed by Saim Ayub. However, it was only a two-ball contest between the two players in that game as Gill got beaten on one delivery and rotated the strike on the other.

Talking about the delivery that brought about the demise of Gill in the ongoing match, it was pure magic by Faisal Shah. He bowled a fullish delivery at the off peg, and it swung in a bit. The right-handed batter tried to play an off-drive away from his body. This created a gap between the bat and the pad through which the ball snuck in and uprooted the woodwork behind. The Indian vice-captain walked out scoring five runs off eight deliveries.

Pakistan eye Gill’s weakness

India’s next assignment in the tournament is against Pakistan as they face off in the Super Four stage this time. Salman Ali Agha, Shaun Tait, and Shaheen Afridi must have watched the delivery from Shah today. The Indian fans should be ready to see the ace Pakistani pacer try to exploit the same weakness in the all-important match.

On the flip side of the coin will be the Indian management and coaching staff. Besides, given the nature of Gill’s dismissal, they will be keeping a keen eye on his waning form. After a dream series in the longest format of the game while visiting England, Gill has yet to impress in the Asia Cup 2025. So far, in the three matches, Gill has scored 35 runs while averaging 17.50 and a strike rate of 145.83.