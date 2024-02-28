Oman Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM

Edit Profile
    Feb 28, 2024 7:06 AM IST
    Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 08:00 AM
    Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 28 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
    Venue : Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok

    Oman Under-19 squad -
    Adharsh Srinivasan, Ashish Valappil, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Aryan Bisht, Giriharan Kuttiraja K, Lakshmi Narayana Satish, Mustaqeem Asif Sayed, Prateish Ramesh, Saumya Sampat, Varshieth Sai, Wajih Abbas, Rahil Habibullah, Aditya Girish, Aditya Gurumukhi
    Hong Kong, China Under-19 squad -
    Aarez Dar, Khrish Butani, Matthew Clayton, Shiv Mathur, Taran Laungani, Abhimanyu Ganesan, Arya Panjwani, Harry Hodgson, Rishan Shah, Will Walsh, Daniel Mapp, Mohammad Sufyan, Paarth Srivastava, Shayan Puri

    OMN-U19 elected to bat
    Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024

    Oman Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Match Details
    Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 between Oman Under-19 and Hong Kong, China Under-19 to be held at Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok at 08:00 AM.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes