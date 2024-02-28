Oman Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM
Oman Under-19 vs Hong Kong, China Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 8 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 28 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
Venue : Asian Institute of Technology Ground, Bangkok
Oman Under-19 squad -
Adharsh Srinivasan, Ashish Valappil, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Aryan Bisht, Giriharan Kuttiraja K, Lakshmi Narayana Satish, Mustaqeem Asif Sayed, Prateish Ramesh, Saumya Sampat, Varshieth Sai, Wajih Abbas, Rahil Habibullah, Aditya Girish, Aditya Gurumukhi
Hong Kong, China Under-19 squad -
Aarez Dar, Khrish Butani, Matthew Clayton, Shiv Mathur, Taran Laungani, Abhimanyu Ganesan, Arya Panjwani, Harry Hodgson, Rishan Shah, Will Walsh, Daniel Mapp, Mohammad Sufyan, Paarth Srivastava, Shayan Puri
