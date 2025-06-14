On this day in 1999: Fans reminded of Gibbs, Waugh’s ‘drop the World Cup’ moment as Smith drops Bavuma in WTC final

On this day in 1999, cricket fans were entertained to a thrilling World Cup match between Australia and South Africa. Both teams met at the Super Six stage and in a massive moment, Herschelle Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh at midwicket, at Headingley. Waugh was at 56 at that point and he came to bat wen Australia were at 48/3, chasing 272. Waugh went on to registered an unbeaten knock of 120* runs in that match, and it kept Australia in the World Cup, ad also put them above the Proteas in the Super Six stage. Herschelle Gibbs dropped Steve Waugh in 1999 and Steve Smith did the same with Temba Bavuma in 2025.

When Gibbs dropped Waugh, the Aussie legend also reportedly said, “How does it feel to drop the World Cup, Herschelle?”

Then four days later, both sides met again in the semi-finals, which the Aussies won, and then they beat Pakistan in the final.

Then on the same date 26 years later, Steve Smith dropped Temba Bavuma in the ongoing WTC Final, and the attempt also saw him dislocating his finger. Meanwhile, Bavuma, who sustained a hamstring strain, steadied the ship for South Africa with an unbeaten partnership on Day 3, and now they need only 69 runs to win.

South Africa ended Day 3, with 213/2 at Stumps, as they chase a target of 282 in their second innings. Aiden Markram (102*) and Bavuma (65*) will resume batting on Day 4, and will look to clinch victory soon.

Speaking after Stumps on Day 3, South Africa’s Wiaan Mulder said, “It took away the fear of failure going into this innings. We talked about getting whatever they get. There was a lot less fear of failure going into this innings. We had a chat about putting away the bad balls. Batting at number three is a new thing for me, I haven't done it in first-class cricket.”

“Super session, both of them (Markram and Bavuma) have been through a lot, you can see they were drained, really nice to see two guys who’ve put in a lot for South African cricket do something special today. The surface was a bit slower today, there wasn’t as much nip and it’s got to do with wear and tear. Even when we were bowling, everything was happening really slowly, I’m glad we capitalised,” he added.