On this day: India seal Test series with thrilling five-wicket win over England in Ranchi

On this day in 2024, India clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, securing an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel played a crucial role in the 192-run chase as India beat England by five wickets in Ranchi to clinch an unassailable 3-1 series lead.(PTI)

Winning the toss, England elected to bat first on a pitch that promised variable bounce. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett provided a steady start, with Crawley scoring 42 runs. The backbone of England's innings was Joe Root, who slammed an unbeaten 122 runs off 274 balls. His century powered England to a first-innings total of 353. Ollie Robinson (58) and Ben Foakes (47) also made significant contributions with the bat in England's first innings. For India, Ravindra Jadeja claimed figures of 4 for 67 while Akash Deep took three wickets.

India's response

India's innings faced early challenges, with England's bowlers exploiting the pitch's inconsistencies. The hosts found themselves struggling at 177 for 7, largely due to the impressive performance of 20-year-old offspinner Shoaib Bashir, who was playing only his second Test match. Bashir's remarkable five-wicket haul (5 for 119) put India on the back foot. However, a resilient partnership between 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav turned the tide. Jurel scored a vital 90 runs, while Kuldeep added a valuable 28 runs. Their partnership narrowed the deficit, and India concluded their first innings at 307, trailing by 46 runs.

With a modest lead, England aimed to set a challenging target for the hosts. Zak Crawley once again provided a solid start, scoring 60 runs. However, India's spin duo, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, had other plans. Ashwin's spin earned him figures of 5 for 51, while Kuldeep complemented with 4 for 22. England struggled against the spin assault and were bowled out for a mere 145 runs, setting India a target of 192 for victory.

Young guns shine

Chasing 192 on a tricky surface was no easy task. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a good start, with the Indian captain remaining unbeaten on 24 and Jaiswal on 16 not out by the end of day three, taking India to 40 without no loss. However, the fourth day saw a sudden collapse, with India losing five wickets for just 36 runs. With the match hanging in the balance, Dhruv Jurel once again rose to the occasion. Joining forces with Shubman Gill, who remained unbeaten on 52, Jurel added an unbroken 72-run partnership. His composed 39 not out ensured India crossed the finish line, securing a memorable victory and bagging the series.