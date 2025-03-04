On this day: Kieron Pollard matches Yuvraj, Gibbs with six sixes feat

On this day in 2021, Kieron Pollard achieved a rare milestone by smashing six sixes in an over during the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. He became only the third player in international cricket to accomplish this feat, joining Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh. What made Pollard’s achievement even more dramatic was that it came immediately after Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya had taken a hat-trick in his previous over. Pollard’s explosive hitting turned the game around for the West Indies who claimed a four-wicket victory. Kieron Pollard celebrates after hitting six sixes in an over during a T20I match against Sri Lanka in Antigua.(Twitter/Windies Cricket)

Sri Lanka, after being sent in to bat, posted a total of 131 for 9 in 20 overs. Debutant Pathum Nissanka was the top scorer for the visitors, contributing 39 runs off 34 balls. The West Indies bowlers, particularly left-arm seamer Obed McCoy, who returned figures of 2 for 25, managed to keep the Sri Lankan batsmen in check.

In response, West Indies had a flying start, with openers Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons propelling the team to 52 runs within the first 19 balls. Lewis scored a quick-fire 28, while Simmons added 26 runs to the total.

Dananjaya's hat-trick

The momentum seemed firmly with the West Indies until Dananjaya produced a sensational hat-trick in the fourth over. He first dismissed Lewis, who was caught at extra cover. The next delivery trapped the dangerous Chris Gayle lbw and the hat-trick was completed when Nicholas Pooran edged to the wicketkeeper. This remarkable over saw West Indies slump from a commanding 52 without loss to 52 for 3, bringing Sri Lanka back into contention.

Pollard's historic over

Undeterred by the sudden collapse, the West Indies captain Pollard took charge. Facing Dananjaya in the sixth over, Pollard launched a relentless assault, hitting six consecutive sixes. Pollard began his onslaught with a powerful slog-sweep over midwicket before launching the next delivery straight over the sightscreen. He followed it up with a lofted shot over long-off and then sent the fourth ball soaring over wide long-on. Even with one hand off the bat, he muscled the fifth delivery over the leg-side boundary. He then flicked the final ball over deep midwicket after the bowler switched to around the wicket.

This extraordinary display of power-hitting catapulted Pollard into an exclusive club, making him only the third batsman to achieve this feat in international cricket and second in T20Is. South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs hit six sixes in an over during the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup against the Netherlands. While Yuvraj Singh accomplished this feat in the inaugural ICC World T20 in 2007 against England.

‘I felt it was possible’

Pollard's whirlwind innings of 38 runs off just 11 balls shifted the momentum back in favour of the West Indies. Although he was dismissed lbw in the following over, the foundation had been laid for a successful chase. All-rounder Jason Holder ensured there were no further hiccups, scoring an unbeaten 29 and sealing the victory with a six. West Indies reached the target, finishing at 134 for 6 in 13.1 overs.

"I just had to come out and back myself. It was something the team needed. I didn’t see the hat-trick, I only heard. But I still had to come out and do what the team required at that point in time. After the third six, I felt it was possible. I went for it and it paid off," Pollard was quoted as saying after his record feat.

For Sri Lanka, the match was a roller-coaster of emotions, especially for Dananjaya who experienced the highs of a hat-trick and the lows of conceding six consecutive sixes in the span of two overs.