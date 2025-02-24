On this day: Sachin Tendulkar creates history with first-ever ODI double century

On this day in 2010, the crowd present at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior witnessed an epic milestone as Sachin Tendulkar became the first batter in the history of One Day Internationals (ODIs) to score a double century. Up against a formidable South African bowling attack, Tendulkar played a breathtaking unbeaten knock of 200 runs off just 147 balls, a milestone never achieved in the 50-over format. His innings was a perfect blend of class and sheer dominance, laced with 25 boundaries and three sixes. It was a spectacle that left the cricketing world in awe of the great man, rather 'Superman' of Indian cricket. Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after scoring the first-ever double century by any batsman in ODI cricket.(AP)

India opted to bat first with Tendulkar opening the innings with Virender Sehwag looked in great touch and stepped on the gas as the innings progressed. His stroke play was immaculate, and he played both pace and spin with supreme confidence. As he entered the 190s in the 45th over, there was a buzz in the stadium—would he be able to achieve the unthinkable? Despite facing only nine deliveries in the last five overs, he kept his composure and, with a gentle push to cover, reached the historic 200-run mark in the final over, leaving the cricketing world spellbound.

A record-breaking knock

Tendulkar’s record-breaking knock helped India post a mammoth total of 401 for 3, their second 400-plus total in just three months. His innings surpassed the long-standing record for the highest individual ODI score of 194, set by Pakistan’s Saeed Anwar in 1997 and later equalled by Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry in 2009. For nearly 13 years, Anwar’s record had remained untouched, until this blazing knock of Tendulkar’s shattered it. India’s total proved too much for South Africa, as they were bowled out for 248, giving India a commanding victory by 153 runs.

More than a milestone

Tendulkar’s double century was more than just a personal milestone; it was a moment that changed ODI cricket forever. Just two years later, Virender Sehwag surpassed his record with a blistering 219 against the West Indies. Then, in the following years, the floodgates opened—Rohit Sharma made history by scoring three double centuries, including the highest ever ODI score of 264. Martin Guptill, Chris Gayle and Fakhar Zaman also joined the elite club. Most recently India's young guns Shubman Gill and Ishan Gill have also smashed ODI double hundreds. But while others followed, Tendulkar’s innings remains the gold standard—the first of its kind.