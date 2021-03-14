On This Day: Laxman, Dravid defy odds with 376-run stand as India pull off memorable comeback against Australia
The 2001 Test between India and Australia at the Eden Gardens, exactly 20 years ago, in Kolkata, witnessed one of the best comebacks in Test cricket history to date. And it was scripted by two of India's best batsmen in the longest format - VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Steve Waugh-led Australia posted a mammoth first-innings total of 445, despite India's Harbhajan Singh getting a hat-trick. In reply, the Sourav Ganguly-led India were bowled out for 171 and were asked to follow-on.
India got off to a better start this time, reaching 232 for four wickets down. Then the partnership started between Laxman and Dravid that turned the tide of the match. The duo added 376-more runs between them as Laxman smashed 281 runs before he was dismissed by Glenn McGrath. Dravid was run out for 180, as India declared for 657/7, handing a target of 384 for the visitors to chase.
On the final day of the Test, Australia were bowled out for 212, as India pulled off a miraculous 171-run win.
The BCCI celebrated the comeback victory on its 20th anniversary in a post on Twitter. "#OnThisDay in 2001, VVS Laxman & Rahul Dravid scripted a remarkable comeback against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata," the post read.
India went on to win the 3rd Test as well, winning the series 2-1.
