'Once the umpires looked away…': Gavaskar blasts bowlers for adopting 'modern practice' that makes 'mockery' of cricket

Trust Sunil Gavaskar to speak his mind and call a spade a spade. The legendary Indian cricketing figure, who does not mince his words – be it in calling out the administration or even Virat Kohli – Gavaskar has addressed a growing 'trend' in cricket that he feels demands attention. Always one to have a soft corner for batters, Gavaskar singled out a 'modern' approach taken up by bowlers that he reckons gives them an advantage. Sunil Gavaskar at his free-flowing best(Getty)

Gavaskar isn't an easy man to please. The original 'Little Master' of Indian cricket who turned 75 last week, Gavaskar doesn't like it when a batter throws his wicket away or runs casually between the wicket, unable to convert ones into twos or timely grounds his bat on the ground. So imagine the concern on Gavaskar's part when he notices bowlers deliberately taking 'drinks breaks' of their own in between the innings. It's become extremely common for fast bowlers to grab a sip or two while fielding near the boundary, an act that Gavaskar condemns severely.

"In cricket, the modern practice of bowlers, especially the quick ones, getting a refreshing drink on the boundary line where they go to field after completing their over is an example of the authorities turning a blind eye to the practice. Why have the drinks interval then if bowlers are going to get themselves hydrated after going flat out for six deliveries? Mind you, the batter doesn’t get the chance to have a drink after an over where they may have taken eight runs or so, which are all run," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Gavaskar wants match referees, umpires to address the issue strictly

This is not the first time Gavaskar has addressed the issue. He's spoken about it time and again. He first touched upon it back in 2011, when the ICC abolished runners for injured batters. As for a more recent episode, during the IPL 2023, Gavaskar noticed something similar in the final when water was sent to Gujarat Titans fast bowler Mohit Sharma, and it 'disturbed his rhythm'.

Over the years, umpires have occasionally shown resistance when players come rushing out of dressing rooms to convey a message to the batters, hiding behind the excuse of a drinks break, but Gavaskar wants stricter rules and has urged match referees to make harsher calls not let it get brushed under the carpet.

"Cricket is also a game where stamina and endurance matter no matter what the format is, so frankly, it should go back to the days when drinks were taken only after every hour of play and before that only with the permission of the opposition captain and umpires. Once the umpires looked the other way and allowed one bowler to do that, it became a trend, making a mockery of the drinks interval," he added.

"The third umpire and match referee should also ensure that the reserve player does not step onto the field to offer a drink to his teammate but stays outside the boundary line."