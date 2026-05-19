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One playoff spot, five teams: How PBKS, RR, CSK, DC and KKR can still qualify in chaotic IPL 2026 finish

The fight for the final IPL 2026 playoff spot is between PBKS, RR, CSK, DC and KKR. RCB, SRH and GT have already qualified for the playoffs.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 06:19 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, defeating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Chepauk on Monday. The result saw SRH get to 16 points in 13 games, joining Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the playoffs. With the league phase slowly coming to an end, there is only one more playoff berth left now.

PBKS are currently in fourth position and RR are fifth.(PTI)

SRH's win meant that GT also made it to the playoffs. Punjab Kings are currently fourth with 13 points from 13 matches and need to win their final league match. PBKS are set to face the eliminated Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture. A win will take them to 15 points, and it can only be overtaken by Rajasthan Royals, and that is if they clinch victory in their remaining two games.

Also Read: How do you stop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Harbhajan Singh shares bowling plan after RR prodigy destroys Starc, Ngidi

CSK, who are at 12 off 13 matches, have to beat GT in their final match and also need PBKS to lose their final game. They also need RR to win one out of their remaining two games, so that the equation comes down to net run rate.

Speaking on SRH's chances ahead of the playoffs, skipper Cummins said, “Yeah, that's it. You can't give yourself a better chance than what we have. So... Got one more game, hopefully gives us a chance for the top two, but either way, we're into the qualifying and the real stuff starts now, so a lot of hard work. Ishan as well, captain for half of it, so he deserves a lot more credit on himself. Yeah, good feeling of this squad.”

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / One playoff spot, five teams: How PBKS, RR, CSK, DC and KKR can still qualify in chaotic IPL 2026 finish
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