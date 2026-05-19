One playoff spot, five teams: How PBKS, RR, CSK, DC and KKR can still qualify in chaotic IPL 2026 finish

Sunrisers Hyderabad became the third team to qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs, defeating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets at the Chepauk on Monday. The result saw SRH get to 16 points in 13 games, joining Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the playoffs. With the league phase slowly coming to an end, there is only one more playoff berth left now.

PBKS are currently in fourth position and RR are fifth.(PTI)

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SRH's win meant that GT also made it to the playoffs. Punjab Kings are currently fourth with 13 points from 13 matches and need to win their final league match. PBKS are set to face the eliminated Lucknow Super Giants in their final league fixture. A win will take them to 15 points, and it can only be overtaken by Rajasthan Royals, and that is if they clinch victory in their remaining two games.

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CSK, who are at 12 off 13 matches, have to beat GT in their final match and also need PBKS to lose their final game. They also need RR to win one out of their remaining two games, so that the equation comes down to net run rate.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, RR can qualify if they defeat LSG and MI. DC are at 12 points in 13 games and need PBKS to lose against LSG. They also need RR to lose both their games and GT to defeat CSK. If other results go in their favour, DC could get into the playoffs with a win against KKR. It's not mathematically impossible. KKR need PBKS to lose to LSG. If PBKS win, then KKR's qualification will depend on NRR, and they need to get wins against Mumbai Indians and DC. They also need RR to win only one of their remaining two games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, RR can qualify if they defeat LSG and MI. DC are at 12 points in 13 games and need PBKS to lose against LSG. They also need RR to lose both their games and GT to defeat CSK. If other results go in their favour, DC could get into the playoffs with a win against KKR. It's not mathematically impossible. KKR need PBKS to lose to LSG. If PBKS win, then KKR's qualification will depend on NRR, and they need to get wins against Mumbai Indians and DC. They also need RR to win only one of their remaining two games. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It was an action-packed thriller in Chennai as SRH chased down a target of 181 runs, reaching 181/5 in 19 overs. Kishan's 47-ball 70 was key, as he smacked seven fours and three sixes, also striking at 148.94. He had a dominant partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (47). For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary struck twice. Initially, Pat Cummins' 3/28 and Sakib Hussain's 2/34 restricted CSK to 180/7 in 20 overs. Dewald Brevis registered 44 off 27 balls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was an action-packed thriller in Chennai as SRH chased down a target of 181 runs, reaching 181/5 in 19 overs. Kishan's 47-ball 70 was key, as he smacked seven fours and three sixes, also striking at 148.94. He had a dominant partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (47). For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary struck twice. Initially, Pat Cummins' 3/28 and Sakib Hussain's 2/34 restricted CSK to 180/7 in 20 overs. Dewald Brevis registered 44 off 27 balls. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking on SRH's chances ahead of the playoffs, skipper Cummins said, “Yeah, that's it. You can't give yourself a better chance than what we have. So... Got one more game, hopefully gives us a chance for the top two, but either way, we're into the qualifying and the real stuff starts now, so a lot of hard work. Ishan as well, captain for half of it, so he deserves a lot more credit on himself. Yeah, good feeling of this squad.”

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