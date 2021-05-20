Only because of him, Kohli goes into ground with five bowlers: Karim names player who will have 'huge role' in WTC final

Team India have looked in spectacular form in Test cricket recently. The Indian cricket team have defeated two top sides in Australia and England in back-to-back series to book their place in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. After famously defeating Australia 2-1 Down Under, India trumped England 3-1 at home in a four-match Test series.

There have been many contributing factors to India's success in the longest format of the game in recent times. However, the contribution of one player has been immense in the last two series. Rishabh Pant has hit several match-winning and match-saving knocks against Australia and England to bolster his reputation in world cricket.

This is the reason why former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels Pant will have a 'huge role' to play when India takes on New Zealand in the WTC final on June 18th.

'I feel the World Test Championship final that is going to happen and after that the five-Test matches in England, Rishabh Pant will have to play a huge role in that. We should not forget that Rishabh Pant has played a huge role in India reaching the World Test Championship final. If you ask me, I will say that in the entire Indian Test team, Rishabh Pant has had the biggest role in India reaching this stage, both as a batsman and with the wicketkeeping gloves," Karim said discussion on India News.

"Since the time Rishabh Pant has made his entry in the Indian Test team, the combination has become very good. Only because of Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli goes into the ground with five bowlers. He knows that he has a reliable batsman like Rishabh Pant, who can come at No.6, bat at a fast pace and play match-winning knocks."

Pant scored 274 runs at an average of 68.50 in five innings for India against Australia. Pant continued his form against England where he hit 270 runs at an average of 54.00 as he was second-highest run-getter for India in the series.