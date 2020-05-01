e-paper
Yusuf Pathan describes MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in one word

cricket Updated: May 01, 2020 09:48 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan(PTI)
         

Veteran Indian cricket team all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was asked in a recent interaction to describe stalwarts MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in one word each and the all-rounder did not disappoint. Yusuf appeared in an Instagram Live session with Crictracker where he talked about a lot of topics including his legendary teammates. When asked about the one-word definitions, he described former skipper Dhoni as ‘clever’ and when it came to Yuvraj, Yusuf decided to describe him as ‘rockstar’.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Yusuf played for Rajasthan Royals between 2008 and 2010 where he was captained by Shane Warne and the Aussie legend led the side to the title in 2008. The all-rounder showered praises on Warne and said that he is the only captain who can win the IPL without any star players.

“I played for three years under Shane Warne in IPL. There are many memories with him. He used to guide us how to dismiss batsmen well before the game and we used to implement them and batsmen used to get out in a similar fashion,” Yusuf Pathan said.

Pathan rued the fact that he could not play more than three seasons under the leadership of Shane Warne as he was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auctions. However, the move worked well for him as he won two more titles with KKR while performing quite brilliantly with both bat and ball.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t play for more than three years under him. Without any big players, he took our team to the final and won the title in the inaugural edition, there were many domestic players and less international stars during that time in RR. Only a captain like him can win the title with a few resources around,” he added.

