'Only one slot is left': Aakash Chopra tries to name India's no.4 batsman for T20 World Cup

The Indian team management will have to choose their squad for the T20 World Cup after the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. One of the major decisions they would have to make is the selection of the No.4 batsman for their team. Shreyas Iyer has held onto that spot for the past few matches, but Suryakumar Yadav's emergence has toughened the competition. The latter has impressed everyone in the limited chances he has got.

To compound the matters, Iyer is out with an injury he picked up during India vs England series in March. So it will be a difficult call for the selectors to make.

Former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra gave his view regarding who he would like to pick in the team. He also admitted that it will be a tough call to make and the decision might fall into the current form of both the players.

ALSO READ | India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw impresses with fiery shots during 2nd intra-squad game - WATCH

"This is a very very tough question whom you will like to pick. I am not in a position now, and I don't think even the selectors are in a position to take that call," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

"If Rahul and Rohit open and Kohli plays at No.3, you play Hardik and Rishabh Pant at No.5 or No.6 or the other way around, then you have got Ravindra Jadeja followed by Washington Sundar. So, only one slot is left and that is No.4. So Shreyas or Suryakumar at No.4, it is a tough call."

"You will tilt towards Shreyas Iyer only because he has the greater experience, he has already performed well in the ODI team and is also the captain of his team. If he does well in the IPL, you might just go with him, to begin with."

"But if Suryakumar Yadav does very well in the six matches now and the IPL also complements that, then you will have to go with Suryakumar Yadav.

"It's a lovely dilemma. I can't pick a player at this point because both are good and have the ability to play better than run-a-ball and have the requisite experience of T20 cricket. So maybe just go by current form."

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka players to come out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19, ahead of India series - Report

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka takes place on July 18th.