Opening responsibility on Gill, Rashid key for Hardik: A look at Gujarat Titans’ strongest possible XI for IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya-led were in dominant form in their debut season last year, finishing the league phase in top spot with 20 points in 14 matches, packed with 10 wins and four defeats.

Shubman Gill and David Miller of Gujarat Titans celebrate win during the final of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022.(Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL)

In the playoffs, GT defeated Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the final. Meanwhile, owing to their second-placed finish, RR faced Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator, which Sanju Samson and Co. won by seven wickets to book a berth in the final. The final was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a target of 131 runs, GT reached 133/3 in 18.1 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 45 runs off 43 balls by opener Shubman Gill, packed with three fours and a six. Meanwhile, Pandya also played a crucial knock of 34 runs off 30 balls as GT went on to win by seven wickets.

Initially, RR posted 130/9 in 20 overs, with Jos Buttler smacking 39 runs off 35 balls. Meanwhile, Pandya led from the front to take three wickets and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore took two dismissals. Due to his performances, Pandya also was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Last season, the franchise also had a good presence in the Orange Cap race with Pandya finishing in fourth position with 487 runs, followed by Gill (483) in fifth and David Miller (481) in sixth. Meanwhile, GT pacer Mohammed Shami finished in sixth position in the Purple Cap race with 20 wickets and Rashid Khan was eighth with 19 dismissals in his kitty.

The franchise also made some smart buys in the IPL 2023 Auction, which has put them in a well-balanced position for the upcoming season. The franchise broke the bank for Shivam Mavi, purchasing him for ₹6 crore, and also roped in Irish bowler Joshua Little for ₹4.40 crores. Meanwhile, former Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson was acquired for ₹2 crores and the team also splurged on wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat for ₹1.20 crores. The team also added Mohit Sharma ( ₹50 lakhs), Odean Smith ( ₹50 lakhs) and Urvil Patel ( ₹20 lakhs).

Ahead of IPL 2023, GT have also faced some minor setbacks. Miller will arrive on April 3, after South Africa's ODI series vs Netherlands. So the veteran will miss their season opener vs CSK. Meanwhile, Little missed the recent ODI series vs Bangladesh, due to recovering from a hamstring strain, and has joined the squad's camp. But Little will also have to leave for two home ODIs vs Bangladesh in the second week of May.

Wriddhiman Saha was GT's fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022, with 317 ini 11 games. The wicketkeeper-batter will once be expected to open for the franchise along with Shubman Gill, who has been in fantastic form this year. With tons of experience in international cricket, Kane Williamson could be slotted in at no. 3, although he hasn't been successful in the T20 format and captain Pandya is expected to bat from no. 4. Veteran Miller, who was crucial last season, will be at no. 5, followed by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan in no. 6 and 7 respectively. They will also have to share spin responsibility. Rashid will also be key for Hardik and could be his side’s game-changer. Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore and Shivam Mavi will be the tailenders. Kishore will also have spin duties.

Gujarat Titans' strongest possible XI for IPL 2023:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Gujarat Titans's squad for IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, KS Bharat (wk), Mohit Sharma, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kane Williamson, Josh Little, Odean Smith, Noor Ahmad

