Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after RCB beat SRH: Virat Kohli extends dominance; Travis Head retains 5th spot

Virat Kohli extended his free-scoring run in the Indian Premier League 2024 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to end their winless run on Thursday. Half-centuries from opener Kohli and premier batter Rajat Patidar powered Faf du Plessis' RCB side to a gigantic total against the 2016 champions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Batting first in match No.41 of the IPL, visitors RCB posted 206-7 in 20 overs. RCB opener Kohli scored 51 off 43 balls, while Patidar smashed a 20-ball 50 in Bengaluru's 35-run win over the Orange Army. Chasing the daunting total at home, SRH failed to live up to expectations as Hyderabad mustered 171-8 in 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma scored 31 off 13 balls against RCB.

Australia's Travis Head had a forgetful outing with the willow against RCB. Head perished for 1 off 3 balls in the recently concluded encounter between SRH and RCB. However, Head retained the fifth spot on the Orange Cap standings. Head has scored 325 runs in seven games. The 2023 World Cup winner is behind Sai Sudharsan, who has 334 runs in nine games.

A look at IPL Orange Cap after RCB beat SRH(HT)

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has smashed 342 in nine games. Orange Cap holder Kohli is followed by Ruturaj Gaikwad as the Chennai Super Kings skipper has scored 349 runs in eight games. After RCB snapped a six-game losing streak, Faf du Plessis lauded Kohli for his impressive run in the IPL 2024. "The competition is so strong, the teams are so strong that you'll get hurt if you're not at 100 percent. More guys are scoring runs now. First half of the tournament only Virat was scoring runs. Greeny scoring runs now will be massive for him," the RCB skipper added.