Overseas star to replace Jayant Yadav, Sai Sudharsan returns: GT's Dream11 picks vs MI in IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. GT could go to the top of the table with a win against MI. [Follow: GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023]

GT's Dream11 picks vs MI in IPL 2023

GT won their opening two matches against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. But lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in heart-breaking fashion. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against Punjab Kings. Then they lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets in the final over as they could not defend a total of 177 in Ahmedabad. Last time out, GT got back to winning ways in IPL 2023 after clinching a memorable 7-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at their own backyard on Saturday.

Mohit Sharma successfully defended 12 runs in the final over in a comeback for the ages as Lucknow fell 8 runs short of the 136-run target.

GT mentor Gary Kirsten had admitted after the loss to RR that not being able to defend totals was a worry for the coaches, and the bowlers responded in the best possible way in the game against Lucknow by successfully defending a low total. Before the game against Lucknow both of GT’s losses this season had come when they had batted first.

The GT batters have been consistent so far this season. Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season He has scored 228 runs in six games at a strike rate of 138. Sai Sudharsan has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of 124. Wriddhiman Saha has scored 137 runs, while Vijay Shankar has scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 161.

While most of the batters faltered against Lucknow skipper Hardik Pandya returned to form with an important half-century, his first of the season. David Miller and Abhinav Manohar have also chipped in with important knocks down the order for the team.

Rashid Khan has picked up 12 wickets at an economy of 8 in six games so far and is one of the highest wicket-takers at the moment.

The GT seam bowlers have supported Rashid well. Both Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken 10 and 7 wickets respectively. Joseph has been expensive on a couple of occasions though. Mohit Sharma has also done very well. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

Noor Ahmed and Jayant Yadav did well against Lucknow as GT only utilised three overseas players in the match.

Joseph could come back into the side in place of Yadav against MI. Sai Sudharsan could also replace Manohar in the batting line-up.

The GT coaching team will want the team to continue winning against MI and jump up into the top 2 as the half-way stage of the tournament is near.

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha.

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, B Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma.

Impact substitution: Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Jayant Yadav are all Impact player options for GT.

