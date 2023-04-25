Home / Cricket / GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Rohit-led Mumbai Indians in blockbuster clash
Live

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Rohit-led Mumbai Indians in blockbuster clash

cricket
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 03:48 PM IST

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians  Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

GT vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates
GT vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

IPL 2023 GT vs MI Live Score: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Currently in fourth position in the standings, Hardik Pandya-led GT have registered eight points in six matches, with four wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, MI are seventh in the standings with six points in six matches, including three victories and three losses. A win will be crucial for both sides, and they will be aiming to tighten their challenge for the playoffs.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 25, 2023 03:45 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane revolution

    He is not in either of these two squads but there is no way the 2023 season of the IPL can be talked about at the moment without mentioning Ajinkya Rahane somehow. So the excuse of mentioning him here is that thoday, the former India Test vice-captain has been included in that team again from which he was dropped from so unceremoniously. Rahane is part of the Indian team for the WTC final against Australia which will take place after the IPL. Right, let's take a look at the numbers this player who was pigeon-holed as a Test batter has stacked up this season, shall we? 208 runs scored in five matches at a ridiculous strike rate of 199.04 and average of 52.05. Utterly incredible.

  • Apr 25, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's form

    Rohit Sharma has provided Mumbai Indians with good starts this season but even he has admitted that it would be nice if he can convert those into big scores. His scores read 1, 21, 65, 20, 28 and 44, which are not bad at all but when you are Rohit Sharma, this is less than the bare minimum that is expected.

  • Apr 25, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

    MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal

  • Apr 25, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between GT and MI, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl indian premier league gujarat titans mumbai indians + 2 more

‘Whether Arjun Tendulkar will play…’: Ex-India star’s ‘100 % certain’ prediction

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 03:56 PM IST

A former India cricketer made a massive prediction on Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion in MI's playing XI for their IPL 2023 match vs Gujarat Titans.

Arjun Tendulkar in action for Mumbai Indians.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Happy for Rahane but...': Ex-India batter's 'select kyu kiya' question for BCCI

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 03:13 PM IST

Rahane's return has created a rage on internet, but while everyone is pleasant to see Jinx return to the fold, an ex-India batter has a question for BCCI.

Welcome back, Ajinkya Rahane. (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Overseas star to replace Jayant Yadav: GT's Dream11 picks vs MI in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 03:04 PM IST

GT's Dream11 picks vs MI in IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans could go to the top of the table with a win against Mumbai Indians.

GT's Dream11 picks vs MI in IPL 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans face Rohit-led Mumbai Indians

cricket
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 03:48 PM IST

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians  Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

Live GT vs MI Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Latest Updates
ByHT Sports Desk

Social media is wrong! Rahane's selection for WTC final is not because of IPL

cricket
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 02:36 PM IST

No, Ajinkya Rahane's comeback to the Test side after 15 months for WTC final was not a surprise and neither was it because of his exploits for CSK in IPL 2023.

Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI04_23_2023_000392B)(PTI)
ByAritra Mukherjee

‘Rahane's selection for WTC final proves Ranji Trophy has zero value'

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane's makes a return to the national side after a long wait of 15 months.

KKR bowler Varun Chakravarthy ties the shoe laces of Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane during IPL 2023(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL jolts David Warner for Code of Conduct offence in DC's win vs SRH

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 12:57 PM IST

DC captain David was fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side's IPL 2023 match against SRH.

Delhi Capitals' David Warner greets spectators during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Team India will benefit…': Gavaskar wants Warner removed, names new DC captain

cricket
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 01:05 PM IST

IPL 2023: Sunil Gavaskar backed a India star to replace David Warner as Delhi Capitals captain and felt that it could benefit the national team.

Sunil Gavaskar wants David Warner to be removed as Delhi Capitals captain.
ByHT Sports Desk

Ex-NZ star's message for MSD amid retirement talks: ‘Whenever he decides to...'

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Dhoni's CSK currently lead the IPL 2023 points table, having won five of the seven matches they've played so far.

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

BCCI announces India's squad for WTC final: Rahane, KL Rahul return; Iyer out

cricket
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 11:34 AM IST

India's squad for WTC final vs Australia announced: The side sees the return of Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul while Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah were ruled out

‘Finally, we move. Given enough long rope’: Fans on Twitter content after BCCI drops Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for SL series
ByHT Sports Desk

Arjun Tendulkar might be dropped: MI's Dream11 prediction vs GT in IPL 2023

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 10:52 AM IST

MI face GT in their upcoming IPL 2023 match, on Tuesday. Here is MI's likely XI.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar with teammates celebrates the wicket of Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singhduring the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI04_22_2023_000465B)(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

Sharjah stadium stand named after Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Iconic Sharjah stadium stand named after Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday

CEO of the Sharjah Stadium, Khalaf Bukhatir (right) during a ceremony for renaming of the west stand at the stadium as 'Sachin Tendulkar Stand' on the cricketer's 50th birthday in Dubai,(PTI)
PTI | , Dubai

‘Had to leave my coffee and run…’: Axar on chaos after DC lost 3 in 1 over

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 09:38 AM IST

Axar Patel revealed that he had to leave his coffee in the dressing room and come running out in the middle when DC lost three wickets in one over vs SRH.

Axar Patel in the post-match presentation after DC beat SRH
ByHT Sports Desk

‘Arjun Tendulkar can bowl at 140 kph if…’: Brett Lee’s make-or-break advice

cricket
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 02:10 PM IST

In three appearances thus far, Arjun has managed to impress pace legend Brett Lee, who was "all praise" for his all-round bowling ability in T20 cricket.

Arjun Tendulkar; Brett Lee
ByAratrick Mondal, Kolkata

IPL 2023 Points Table: DC register 2nd straight win, Warner 3rd in Orange Cap

cricket
Published on Apr 25, 2023 08:01 AM IST

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2023 match to bag their second straight win. Meanwhile, David Warner is third in the Orange Cap race.

David Warner celebrates DC's win vs SRH.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out