GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Rohit-led Mumbai Indians in blockbuster clash

GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 GT vs MI Live Score: Defending champions Gujarat Titans face Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Currently in fourth position in the standings, Hardik Pandya-led GT have registered eight points in six matches, with four wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, MI are seventh in the standings with six points in six matches, including three victories and three losses. A win will be crucial for both sides, and they will be aiming to tighten their challenge for the playoffs.
Apr 25, 2023 03:45 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score: Ajinkya Rahane revolution
He is not in either of these two squads but there is no way the 2023 season of the IPL can be talked about at the moment without mentioning Ajinkya Rahane somehow. So the excuse of mentioning him here is that thoday, the former India Test vice-captain has been included in that team again from which he was dropped from so unceremoniously. Rahane is part of the Indian team for the WTC final against Australia which will take place after the IPL. Right, let's take a look at the numbers this player who was pigeon-holed as a Test batter has stacked up this season, shall we? 208 runs scored in five matches at a ridiculous strike rate of 199.04 and average of 52.05. Utterly incredible.
Apr 25, 2023 03:25 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's form
Rohit Sharma has provided Mumbai Indians with good starts this season but even he has admitted that it would be nice if he can convert those into big scores. His scores read 1, 21, 65, 20, 28 and 44, which are not bad at all but when you are Rohit Sharma, this is less than the bare minimum that is expected.
Apr 25, 2023 02:51 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
MI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal
Apr 25, 2023 02:28 PM IST
GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2023 match between GT and MI.