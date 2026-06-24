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‘Owner wants to get rid of you’: David Warner cooks up a storm after Parth Jindal welcomes Pant, bids adieu to Kuldeep

David Warner's reaction to Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal's message for Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav grabs attention.

Updated on: Jun 24, 2026 03:19 pm IST
Written by Aditya Bhattacharya
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David Warner couldn’t help but laugh as Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal posted a message after the IPL (Indian Premier League) trade between Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav was finalised. After representing Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons, Pant is back at his former franchise, DC, on a pay cut of 12 crore, while spinner Kuldeep finds a new home at LSG.

David Warner went unfiltered(AFP)

“Dear Kuldeep, thank you for your service over the last 5 years at Delhi Capitals. You have been a core part of our team, and you will be sorely missed. Go well - you are a champion player, and I am sure you will do extremely well back in your home ground. Rishabh… Kiran and I are both happy to have you back at DC. Hope you can find your best form back home in Delhi,” Jindal posted on X.

Also Read: ‘Bhai, main wapas aa raha hu’; Axar Patel ignored Rishabh Pant’s call twice before learning about Delhi Capitals return

Hence, using his own experience to describe the Pant situation, Warner replied, “It was always going to happen. Auctions can get out of hand, and if there is a dip in form and one owner wants to get rid of you while the other wanted you but was unfortunately outbid, you can bide your time.”

Pant returns to the Capitals with plenty to prove. Whether he replaces Axar Patel as captain is a story for another day. Right now, his biggest priority will be to rediscover his form and get among the runs again. Pant's last two IPL seasons have been woeful, managing just 269 runs in 2025 and 312 in 2026.

 
david warner rishabh pant delhi capital kuldeep yadav parth jindal
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Owner wants to get rid of you’: David Warner cooks up a storm after Parth Jindal welcomes Pant, bids adieu to Kuldeep
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