‘Bhai, main wapas aa raha hu’: Axar Patel ignored Rishabh Pant’s call twice before learning about Delhi Capitals return

After a disappointing two-year stint at Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant is back on familiar territory after a trade between LSG and the Delhi Capitals was finalised. With both teams enduring difficult IPL (Indian Premier League) campaigns, especially the Super Giants, change was inevitable. After Pant was removed as captain, his future at the franchise was always under scrutiny. And on Tuesday, his time at LSG finally came to an end as he returned to his former team, the Capitals, taking a pay cut of ₹12 crore. Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant will be reuniting at Delhi Capitals (AFP)

Once the deal was completed, one of the first people Pant called was Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel. While Pant is expected to eventually replace Axar as DC captain, the wicketkeeper's immediate priority was simply to share the news with his India teammate. Axar initially missed Pant's call before finally hearing the good news.

Also Read: How the widely-hyped Rishabh Pant-LSG bonhomie went up in smoke

"He was the first person to call me. These days, I spend a lot of time with my child, so I usually keep my phone aside. I missed his first call, and when he called again, I still couldn't answer. Later, after my child had fallen asleep, I called him back and asked, 'What happened? Is something urgent?'

"He replied, 'Bhai, it's confirmed. Main wapas aa raha hu (I'm coming back).'

"That was our first conversation. After that, we just spoke normally. Yes, he's finally coming back. Deep down, I always felt he would, though I never told him, 'Subah ka bhula jab shaam ko ghar aaye usey bhoola nahi kehte' (A person who returns home after straying is not considered lost). But my affection for him is such that I brought him back to Delhi."