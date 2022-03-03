'Paaji, that's enough. Got to focus on fitness': When a young Kohli made a promise to Tendulkar following a 'heavy meal'

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has narrated an interesting story regarding Virat Kohli, who is set to play his 100th Test for India on Friday. Tendulkar, in a video message to Kohli, a clip of was uploaded by the BCCI, recalled an incident from 2011 when he and Kohli ate out at a Thai restaurant. And after consuming a heavy meal, Kohli, who was then 23, made up his mind to start paying more attention to fitness.

Kohli has led from the front in terms of fitness and set a benchmark for the rest of the players across the world. With Tendulkar's mind harking back to one of the evenings in Australia, he said: "We were in Australia in 2011. We were in Canberra… I precisely remember that. There was a Thai restaurant there. We used to go there and have a nice sumptuous meal, and walk back to the hotel. And one of the evenings, after having had a heavy meal, we were walking back and you told me 'Paaji, that's enough. Got to focus on fitness'.

"I have to say that you have left no stone unturned. You've been a terrific role model as far as fitness is concerned. Obviously, cricketing numbers… that's a different story altogether. It's fir the world to see. But that one particular evening, I clearly remember. You said that and you achieved your goal. It has been fantastic to watch you over the years, and while numbers will always have their own story, your real strength is you've been able to motivate the next generation. That's your immense contribution to Indian cricket and that is something which I would say is your real success. I wish you many more happy cricketing years. Go out and do well. Good luck."

Tendulkar and Kohli were teammates for five years from 2008 to 2013 before Sachin retired. Together, they won the 2011 World Cup and were part of several memorable matches for the Indian team. Congratulating Kohli on his landmark Test, Tendulkar recalled when he and the rest of his Indian teammates had first heard of Virat, way back in 2008.

"Hey Virat. Congratulations on your 100th Test appearance for India. What a terrific achievement. I remember the first time I heard about you is when we were in Australia in 2007. You guys were playing the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia. That's when there were certain players in the team who were discussing about you, that this is one player to watch out for, 'achhi batting karta hai (bats well)," mentioned Tendulkar.

