'That's what I'm probably expecting from you': VVS Laxman wants century from Virat Kohli in his 100th Test - Watch

Virat Kohli will become the 12th Indian cricketer to represent the country in 100 Tests when the side takes on Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. The former Indian captain was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate would have it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

As Kohli is set to reach the milestone on March 4, a host of Indian cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Dilip Vengsarkar among others conveyed their wishes for the former Indian skipper on Wednesday. Earlier today, former India batter VVS Laxman, who had shared the dressing room with Kohli during the latter's initial days in international cricket, also shared a message for the 33-year-old.

Recalling Kohli's debut against the West Indies in 2011, Laxman expressed his delight at the batter reaching the milestone and further praised the “intensity” with which he plays the game.

“To represent India at the highest level is a matter of great pride for any cricketer, but to do that for 100 Tests is indeed an incredible achievement. Congratulations Virat, on a very very special achievement and I'm sure you will be mighty pleased and proud with the way you have played this great game,” Laxman said in a video posted by the BCCI.

"I still remember your Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. What really stood out for me was your zeal, your mindset to always learn and improve. For me, that is the reason you have achieved so much of success in all the three formats.

“We, as cricketers, know that Test match cricket is the ultimate format because it tests you in every possible way. It is great to see that you have not only fulfilled your expectations but you have fulfilled the expectations of billions of Indians. The intensity, pride and passion with which you've played your game has been infectious. You have inspired not only the Indian cricketers but the cricketers over the world.”

Laxman also heaped praise on Kohli's passion for Test cricket. “As a leader, you have given importance to Test cricket. We know it is going to be a challenging time to safeguard and protect Test cricket because the younger generation of cricketers want to play T20 cricket. When leaders like you show importance to Test matches, it almost passes a message to the grassroots level that you have to dream of representing India in the longer version of the game,” said the former Indian batter who is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Talking about his 100th Test, Laxman said that he expects a century from Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old is enduring over a two-year-long century drought in international cricket.

“Make this 100th Test memorable. I have no doubt that you will go out and have fun, express yourselves, and you will probably get a hundred! Not many Indians have got a hundred in their 100th Test match and that's what I'm probably expecting from you. I've got no doubt that you will continue to get laurels for the country and inspire a lot of young Indians. You will continue to make us proud,” Laxman signed off.