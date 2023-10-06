PAK vs NED World Cup Match Prediction: Why Pakistan will maintain perfect winning streak against Netherlands

After months of commotion over their participation with heated exchanges at administrative level, involvement of their government in taking the final call, followed by a chaos over visa issue that cut short their preparatory plans, Pakistan are finally, ready and raring to make their appearance at the 2023 ODI World Cup on Friday. It will be their first ever ODI match on Indian soil in over a decade and first international game after seven years.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (L) and Babar Azam bump their fists during a warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia ahead of the ICC men's cricket World Cup(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan have been handed a comfortable start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, against a qualifier, but you don't take things for granted in a World Cup match, and you surely wouldn't want to get your campaign off to a start with a shocker. Pakistan will be wary of a free-spirited Netherlands, who has nothing to lose, as they aim to plug the gaping holes and hope their star players regain form.

Pakistan's worry - Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman's form

Pakistan have problems aplenty, but all entirely pertains to their batting line-up, with problems beginning right from the top. Their opening combination hasn't looked threatening enough. Imam-ul-Haq does have an average of 50.44, but on the flatter decks in India, he has struggled, having managed only 17 runs in the two warm-up games. And while Imam still is a certainty to start, Pakistan have been fretting over his partner, who could be either out-of-form Fakhar Zaman or the inexperienced Abdullah Shafique.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This leaves Pakistan's entire batting hopes on the shoulders of captain Babar Azam, who scored a brilliant 90 against Australia in the warm-up game at this very venue a few days back, and Mohammad Rizwan. Iftikhar Ahmed has also looked in decent touch.

In the bowling department, vice-captain Shadab has looked completely out of touch although Pakistan do have a capable option on Usama Mir to feature in the Netherlands game. Meanwhile, there will be pressure on Hasan Ali as well with the pacer looking to fill the shoes of injured Naseem Shah.

Lack of game time for Netherlands

Unfortunately for Netherlands, both their warm-up matches were affected by rain with one game completely washed out, implying that the last time they played a full ODI match was in the World Cup qualifier in July when they finished ahead of two-time world champions West Indies and another full-member Ireland.

Why Pakistan are favourites despite their issues?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inexperience of Netherlands hand Pakistan the edge. The last time they played a World Cup match was back in 2011, also the year when they last played in India. They do have a few things to work with as Wesley Barresi, the only player in the present squad to have played in 2011, coming out of retirement for his last dance while they also have another key player in former South African left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe, 38. However, Pakistan, despite their issues, have had a complete edge over the Dutch side, having won in all their six ODI encounters, including two in the World Cup, last of which came in 2003.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON