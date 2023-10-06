News / Cricket / Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's side seek big win to kick off campaign
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam's side seek big win to kick off campaign

Oct 06, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of PAK vs NED here.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan start out their World Cup campaign with a match against the Netherlands. The Netherlands had a busy schedule of ODI matches between March and July this year, facing Zimbabwe and South Afica before playing in the World Cup qualifiers. They had two warm-up matches before this tournament, both of which were washed out. While they could play a few overs in their first match against Australia, their warm-up against India was washed out without the toss taking place. Pakistan, on the other hand, could play two full warm-up matches. Both those games were in Hyderabad and so they would now be quite well versed with the conditions.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 06, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Arthur on Shadab

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: The Pakistan coach threw his weight behind the struggling star all-rounder. "I wholeheartedly back Shadab's ability. He's a wonderful cricketer. You look at his package of bowling, batting, fielding, he's exceptional," Arthur said in a pre-match press conference. "If we look at his bowling in isolation, he's just short of a little confidence. He hasn't lost his ability to turn the ball. His googly is still very, very good. He's one performance away from getting that confidence back and making sure that he has a real big influence on this World Cup," Arthur added.

  • Oct 06, 2023 11:41 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Pakistan's Shadab problem

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Pakistan's vice-captain has been having a rough time of it off late, particularly with the ball. He conceded a whopping 218 runs in 35 overs at 109 per wicket in his last four matches at the Asia Cup and didn't look much better in the warm-up matches.

  • Oct 06, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Pakistan's history of World Cup matches in India

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: It is quite incredible to think that Pakistan will play more matches in this World Cup in India than they ever have when this tournament had been hosted in this country before, despite the fact that the 2023 tournament happens to be held in an era where bilateral cricket relations between the two nations has been put on ice. Only twice have Pakistan played World Cup matches in India before. Both have been against India and both ended in their defeat. The first was the 1996 quarterfinal in Bengaluru and the second in the 2011 semifinal in Mohali.

  • Oct 06, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: De Leede record for the Netherlands

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands star Bas de Leede's father Tim de Leede played in the first three World Cups that Netherlands played in (1996, 2003 & 2007). They will become the seventh father-son pair to feature in World Cups.

  • Oct 06, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur's thoughts

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: “The quality of the players that we have in those positions is undoubted. So, it's about making sure that those guys are in a great space technically, they're in a great space mentally, and then just hopefully that they click tomorrow and then from there the confidence just grows and grows and grows. So, I've got no worry around the skills of the players we have. The skills there are exceptional.”

  • Oct 06, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands full squad

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad

  • Oct 06, 2023 10:58 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Pakistan full squad

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique

  • Oct 06, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: Well hello there!

    Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score: There has probably been more conversations around Pakistan's participation in this World Cup than there has probably been for any team in any other edition of this tournament. But here we are now, all that talk is in the background and what is in front of us is, hopefully, just cricket. Pakistan fans can't be blamed for thinking that their side have a rather easy match to start off with. They are among the highest ranked ODI teams in the world and Netherlands are an associate nation but surprises are nothing new in the World Cup.

