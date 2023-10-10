PAK vs SL World Cup 2023, Match prediction: Why Pakistan will keep their unbeaten streak alive at 'home' vs Sri Lanka

Despite being away from their country, and amid no Pakistani fans, Babar Azam and his side have found a new "home" at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The city was their first stop ever since the team landed in India for the first time in seven years, and after two warm-up games, a good amount of practice and a World Cup opener against Netherlands, Pakistan have been thoroughly acclimatised to the Hyderabad conditions. And with Tuesday's clash being their final game at the venue, before they more to Ahmedabad for the blockbuster India game, Pakistan will look to secure another confidence-seeking win, this time against the same side that had ended their hopes last month in Asia Cup following a thriller of a rain-marred game in Colombo. (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023) Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and his teammates celebrate after winning the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match(AFP)

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have already introduced themselves in the 2023 ODI World Cup, albeit with contrasting starts. Sri Lanka went down in a run fest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi last week against South Africa after putting on a valiant show, while Pakistan looked shaky but secured a win against Netherlands. Sri Lanka hence will be desperate to open their account in the tournament, but Pakistan do stand favourites to add to woes of their Asian rivals.

Pakistan do know Hyderabad

Pakistan have already played three matches at the venue - two warm-up games and a league match. And although, they lost both their matches in the warm-up games - against New Zealand by 5 wickets and Australia by 14 runs - Babar and team management will be more equipped at comprehending the conditions and taking a call on their approach in Hyderabad. The last and only time Sri Lanka played at the venue was in 2014 and none of the players from that XI feature in the present team.

History favours Pakistan

Since their first ever meeting in 1975, the two Asian teams have faced each other 156 times in ODI cricket with Pakistan winning 92 of those matches. Seven of those matches have come in World Cups and the Men in Green have won all those encounters. Post their last World Cup meeting in 2019, they faced each other thrice - Pakistan won two as part of the series that same year at home while Sri Lanka won the most recent won, at the Asia Cup last month at their own backyard.

