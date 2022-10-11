‘Pakistan a good team but…’: Yuzvendra Chahal has his say ahead of big-ticket Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup clash

After wrapping up the T20Is against South Africa, Team India have already begun their preparations for the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16. The Men In Blue already engaged in a practice match against Western Australia and will be engage in one more contest before kicking-off their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

Team India had done the same in the previous edition, which saw the Men In Blue endure a tough 10-wicket defeat against Babar Azam and his boys. However, with a change in captaincy and coaching the fans are hoping for a change in fortune, although Pakistan boast of an equally good line-up squad.

Sharing his thoughts on the clash, Yuzvendra Chahal, who'll be playing his first T20 World Cup, said that he won't be at much pressure having already played against Pakistan earlier. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, the spinner noted: "When you've already played against a particular opponent, you don't worry much when you face them again. However, there is lot of hype generated by media and internet ahead of the clash against Pakistan. But for us cricketers this is just like another match and if we think too much pressure certainly builds.

“I'm quite active on internet but I don't allow myself to get bothered on what is being written out there.”

He also called Pakistan to be a good side but mentioned the team's focus remains solely on their performance. “Pakistan is a good team but the focus solely remains on our performance. The most important thing is how you perform on the match day, everything depends on that,” he added.

In the clash against Pakistan last year, Team India could only muster 151/7 in 20 overs. Barring Virat Kohli, the top-order crumbled against the Pakistan pace attack led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. In response, Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

Since then India have met Pakistan twice with both sides securing one win each.

However, this time around it is still not clear if Afridi will feature in the contest.

