‘Jadeja is world class but we’ve found one alternative': Chahal names India star to fill all-rounder's boots at T20 WC

India endured major blows in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, which gets underway from October 16. Team's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the competition and it will be interesting to see if Deepak Chahar, who has suffered a twisted ankle will be fit for the showpiece event.

Chahar, however, is not part of the main squad but was picked in the list of standbys for the World Cup. Another key member who India will miss dearly is Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder injured his knee during the Asia Cup and is still recovering from it.

Sharing his views on the same, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal stated that injuries are part of the game and no can take Jadeja's spot. However, he backed Axar Patel to do the job for the team in the all-rounder's absence.

“Jadeja is a world class bowler and he has been batting extremely well too. Injuries are part of the game and no one can take his place. But the way Axar Patel has been bowling, we have found one alternative. He has shown he can do it,” Chahal told Dainik Jagran in an interview.

Axar is an ideal replacement for Jadeja, considering he can also chip in with the bat at the lower part of the batting order. He was part of the T20Is against South Africa, which India won 2-1. In the three matches, Axar bowled a total of nine overs and could only manage two wickets at an economy of 9.11.

India will kick-off their campaign against arch rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

