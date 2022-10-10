‘It's hard to surpass him’: Kohli, Root or Smith? Ian Chappell passes verdict on best Test batter in recent times

Since stepping down as India's white-ball and red-ball captain, Virat Kohli has been on the receiving end of criticism from many fans and experts, with many feeling that his batting pedigree has gone down. But former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell has opined that 'it's hard to surpass the highly competitive Kohli'. Writing for ESPNcricinfo, the legendary cricketer stated that there are six contenders for the best Test batter in recent times; Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kohli, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne.

Commenting on Kohli's playing style, Chappell called him a 'fine player' but also felt that his 'output has started to wane and he needs to rekindle the magic'. "Kohli is a fine player with a great stroke range, a highly competitive nature, and a thoughtful approach to batting. When asked why he doesn't indulge in typical short-form risky shots, he replied: "I don't want them to creep into my Test game." However, whatever the case - the ageing process, or his having retired as captain - Kohli's output has started to wane and he needs to rekindle the magic", he wrote.

Giving his final verdict, the 79-year-old praised Kohli and called his twin tons at Adelaide Oval in 2014 as his favourite innings. "It's hard to choose the best player from that talented group. And when you consider that some old-timers preferred Victor Trumper's artistic style over the acknowledged best batter, Sir Donald Bradman, the difficulty is not surprising. From among these players on their best days, it's hard to surpass the highly competitive Kohli. His twin centuries in a failed but brave victory attempt at Adelaide Oval in 2014 remain my favourite innings among those produced by this group", the former player wrote.

Having made his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has featured in 102 Tests, scoring 8074 runs. During his Test career, he has also registered 27 centuries, 28 half-centuries and seven double centuries.

