Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of New Zealand series

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the New Zealand series. Nawaz has been quarantined as per the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Covid-19 protocols.
Rawalpindi [pakistan]
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:56 PM IST
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of New Zealand series(TWITTER/PCB)

New Zealand will lock horns with Pakistan in three-match ODI series from September 17 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

PCB said the left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which was done on arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday.

"Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols," PCB said in a statement.

All other squad members of Pakistan have tested negative and the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from September 17 to October 3.

Topics
pakistan covid-19
