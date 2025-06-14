Pakistan asked to ‘apologise’ for 'disrespecting' Temba Bavuma as viral video resurfaces during WTC final

When the cricketing world was raving about Aiden Markram's superlative century and Temba Bavuma's heroic half-century with an injured hamstring in the WTC final against Australia, a section of fans slammed the Pakistan cricket team. They demanded an "apology" from the Pakistan players for "disrespecting" South Africa captain Temba Bavuma. But why? The WTC final was taking place at Lord's between South Africa and Australia. Pakistan, who are involved in no international fixture currently, had no role in it. Then why did the Pakistan cricket team become a target after Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram stitched an unbroken third-wicket partnership to put South Africa within touching distance of their maiden WTC title? The answer lies in what transpired in Karachi in February this year. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma(Action Images via Reuters)

In the last league game of the tri-nation series, involving Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, the Pakistan players gave an ugly send-off to Temba Bavuma after the South African captain was run out due to a mix-up. In the 29th over of South Africa's innings, Bavuma, batting on 82, pushed a delivery towards the off side and set off for a quick single. Matthew Breetzke responded to the call but aborted in the final moment, leaving Bavuma stranded in the middle of the pitch. Saud Shakeel collected the ball and fired a direct throw at the striker's end. Bavuma was not even close to returning as South Africa lost their second wicket, thus ending their 119-run stand.

Pakistan players were pumped after the breakthrough as Kamran Ghulam ran right in front of Bavuma to celebrate, before being joined by Shakeel and Salman Agha. The wild celebration forced Bavuma to stop on his way back to the pavilion, before the Pakistan players moved out of his way. The act did not sit well with the umpires as they immediately called Rizwan, sparking a lengthy chat.

Fans demand an apology from Pakistan

The Pakistan players were heavily criticised on social media for their unnecessary send-off to Bavuma. And it appears that the fans haven't quite moved on. The same video of Pakistan's animated celebration resurfaced four months later on Friday.

Bavuma, elevating the drama with a strained left hamstring, and opener Markram capitalized on ideal batting conditions. They partnered for an unbroken 143 runs against one of Australia's greatest bowling attacks to have South Africa 69 runs from a historic triumph.

Chasing 282 to win, the Proteas were 213-2 at stumps on day three in a stirring bid to win a first ICC trophy in 27 years.

Bavuma was 65 not out from 121 balls, his running restricted but not his batting technique, and Markram was 102 not out from 159, easily the highest individual score of the final.

Defending champion Australia bombarded them with four of its top-10 all-time test wicket-takers — more than 1,500 wickets in total — but they couldn't part the Proteas pair, and hardly troubled them.

In South Africa's huge favor, the pitch on day three flattened, offered the bowlers little, and was far easier paced than the first two chaotic days, when 14 wickets fell on each. Only four wickets were taken on Friday, and none after tea.

South Africa won't go to bed entirely comfortably, though. The men’s team has a heartbreaking history of blowing winning positions in ICC tournaments. This is why its only ICC trophy is the ICC Knock Out from 1998.