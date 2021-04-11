Pakistan becomes first team to win 100 T20Is, beats South Africa by four wickets in 1st T20I

The Pakistan cricket team on Saturday entered the records books by becoming the first team to win 100 T20 internationals. Pakistan, currently touring South Africa, defeated the hosts by four wickets to take 1-0 lead in the four-match T20I series.

Pakistan has now played 164 T20Is, winning 100 and losing 59. The side has played out three ties and the remaining two games were abandoned.

They are closely followed by arch-rivals India, who have won 88 in 142 games. The side has faced defeat in 47 matches, while playing out three tied games. Their remaining four games were washed out.

In the third position are three teams with 71 victories each: Australia (in 136 matches), South Africa (128), and New Zealand (145).

Earlier on Saturday, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Aiden Markram (51) and Henrich Klassen (50) helped their side motor on after openers fell cheaply. The fireworks towards the end were provided by Pite van Biljon, who scored a 24-ball 34.

In response, wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan opened the innings with skipper Babar Azam. The two put on 41 runs for the first wicket before the latter hold out for 14. ODI series MVP Fakhar Zaman scored 27 to keep assisting Rizwan at the other end. Haider Ali (14) and Mohammad Hafeez (13) couldn't do much, while Mohammad Nawaz fell for a duck.

Eventually, it was Faheem Ashraf's 30 that provided able to support to Rizwan--with a 48-run stand--as the opener remained unbeaten on 74 to guide his side to victory.

The two teams lock horns again on Monday, April 12.