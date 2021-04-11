Twitter goes for a spin as MS Dhoni falls for duck on his return during CSK vs DC in IPL 2021-WATCH

MS Dhoni's return to competitive cricket was a disastrous one as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper fell for a two-ball duck in their opening Indian Premier League 2021 IPL) encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Saturday.

Dhoni's duck arrived on the second ball of the 16th over when he tried to pull an Avesh Khan delivery from outside the off-stump. Since ball skidded through and didn't bounce as it high as Dhoni expected, he ended up dragging the ball onto his own stumps with an inside edge.

Until this innings, Dhoni didn't have a duck in his last 108 T20 games. Moreover, this was Dhoni's first score of zero in T20s since 2015. In the history of IPL, it was only the fourth time the wicketkeeper-batsman was dismissed for nought. Dhoni's first duck in the IPL was against the Rajasthan Royals in 2010. In the same year, he fell for another no score against the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils. His third duck was in 2015 against Mumbai Indians.

The world of Twitter was filled with tweets on the Dhoni duck. While some CSK and MSD fans felt the pain, others decided to poke fun at it. Here are some of the reactions on Dhoni's duck.

A duck in IPL after 6 long years for Dhoni, painful start to #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2021

MSDian after seeing dhoni dismissed for a duck and CSK loosing match pic.twitter.com/zEhcz977Zi — engineer sukrit (@engineer_babuaa) April 10, 2021

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, only plays in the IPL now. His comeback got even worse when CSK slumped to a seven-wicket loss.





Earlier in the day, DC's new skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to field first. CSK's openers fell cheaply but new recruit Moeen Ali (33) and another comeback batsman Suresh Raina (54) played fiery knocks to help CSK get a move on. When they fell in quick succession, Sam Curran's 15-ball 34 and Ravindra Jadeja's 17-ball 26 steered CSK to 188/7 in 20 overs.

In response, Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) put on 138 runs for the first wicket and took the game completely out of the 'Yellow Army's' reach. In the end, it was Rishabh Pant who hit the winning runs as DC started their campaign on a high.